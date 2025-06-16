It was a short run on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 for Jack given he was an intruder, however, time was no issue as he found a fast connection with Sarah.

Advertisement

Standing hand-in-hand with Sarah, surrounded by lush greenery and flowers, Farmer Jack confessed his dreams for their future together.

(Credit: Seven)

“Sarah, I love the way that you approach life. You have a warmth and ease about you, and you impart that warmth to everyone around you,” he began.

“It’s an amazing trait that you have.”

Advertisement

Prior to making the leap, Farmer Jack visited Sarah’s home in Cairns, and met the family. The encounter admittedly planted seeds of doubt as he didn’t want to rip Sarah away from her family.

However, Jack couldn’t ignore his heart!

(Credit: Seven)

“Meeting your family in Cairns was an amazing experience, seeing how close you are with your family and friends was amazing,” Farmer Jack said.

Advertisement

“It did put a couple of doubts in my mind about how you’d go in Tassie long term, cause I’d hate to take you away from your home. Although I’d give it my all, I don’t know whether my all would be enough for you.

“Despite all that, my feelings for you have gone from strong to stronger.

“I’ve said from the beginning of this that I would know that I’d found love if I found someone that I thought about when I imagined my future. And I can’t imagine my future without you.

“Sarah you’re a risk, but a risk I’m willing to take. Sarah , I think I’m falling in love with you. Would you like to share your future with me?” Jack concluded before the pair embraced.

Advertisement

Sarah was visibly over the moon by Jack’s confession, admitting her heart was “beating out of my chest.”

(Credit: Seven)

Their infatuation with one another was visible from the beginning. Although they did face some hurdles during the black-tie dinner event, Sarah and Jack clearly overcame them.

Unfortunately, Farmer Jack bid farewell to veterinarian Olivia who became understandably emotional on the drive home.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.