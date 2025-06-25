With Dancing With The Stars now into its 22nd season, co-host Sonia Kruger has no shortage of favourite moments – and a lot of them involve “naughty” jokes.
She still laughs when she remembers Holly Brisley doing the cha-cha-cha in 2005 and judge Todd McKenney making a comment about almost seeing “Holly’s brisley”.
“It’s a family show, and my daughter loves to watch it,” Sonia, 57, tells TV WEEK, “but there’s also a subtle layer of adult humour that runs through it.”
Naughty jokes aside, here are Sonia’s favourite DWTS moments from across the seasons.
Johnny’s comeback
Having won DWTS in 2012 and then gone through a battle with brain cancer, singer Johnny Ruffo returned to the dance floor with Masha Belash in last year’s grand final.
“Johnny Ruffo coming back and doing a special performance for us was really beautiful,” Sonia says. “We all love Johnny.”
WATCH: Johnny Ruffo returns as special guest on Dancing With The Stars. Article continues after the video.
Tom takes it off
Things got hot and steamy in the second season of DWTS when The Great Outdoors presenter Tom Williams danced shirtless with partner Kym Johnson, revealing that yes, he’d been working out.
“I still haven’t got over that,” Sonia admits. “That routine he did with Kym was so good. They were a great coupling.”
Pauline vs Bec
The very first DWTS grand final, in 2003, featured Home And Away sweetheart Bec Cartwright facing off against controversial politician Pauline Hanson, who was partnered with Salvatore Vecchio.
“Pauline kept getting really low scores from the judges, but the public kept voting her through,” Sonia remembers. “She said she was as bewildered as everybody else as to why she was in the final.”
Chris breaks out
Newsreader Chris Bath became the news in the third season of DWTS when she climbed up on her desk, jumped on a motorbike, then danced to AC/DC with her partner Trenton Shipley.
“It was representative of where she was in her life, really breaking out from the shackles of the news desk,” Sonia points out.
Low blow for Dave
Popular Big Brother housemate David Graham, aka Farmer Dave, took to the dance floor with Eliza Campagna in 2007. His paso doble scored just one point from each judge.
“He got the lowest score in Dancing With The Stars history,” Sonia remembers. “His reaction was hilarious: shocked but laughing. I love Dave so much.”