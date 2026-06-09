Robert Irwin to host 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards!

Robert Irwin will host the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards!

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The 22-year-old confirmed the exciting news on Wednesday, exclaiming how excited he was to grace the Logies stage to celebrate the best of the best in Aussie television.



“Hosting the TV WEEK Logie Awards is one of the most exciting things I’ve been asked to do,” Robert said.

Robert has been nominated for the coveted Gold Logie and the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter in 2024. (Image: TV WEEK)

“Throughout my life, my goal has been to spread an important message not only through our work at Australia Zoo, but also on the screen,” he continued.



“I grew up watching the Logies with my family, so this is certainly an honour. Australian television has given so much to so many people.



“To be part of the biggest night in Aussie TV is something I don’t take lightly. I cannot wait!”

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here host is well acquainted with the beloved Aussie awards – especially after being nominated for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and the coveted Gold Logie Award in 2024.

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‘‘Robert is the hottest name in TV right now, and to have him home hosting Australian TV’s biggest night is extremely exciting,” says TV WEEK’s Editorial Director Amber Giles.

“We can’t wait to see what he brings to the stage in August!”

No stranger to the Logies stage! Hamish Blake and Robert Irwin present the nominees for Best Lead Actress in a Comed the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards in 2024. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

The TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, August 16 at The Star, Sydney, broadcast live on Seven and 7Plus.

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This year’s broadcast coincides with the 70th anniversary of television in Australia.

To celebrate, TV WEEK is crowning the Top 70 Australian shows of all time. The polls are open now and you can have your say HERE.

But get in quick, voting closes on Sunday, June 21 at 5pm AEST.

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