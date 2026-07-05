EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Logan lifts lid on what it was really like behind the scenes: ‘Jason was completely different off camera’

Twenty-eight-year-old single mum and customer experience officer Logan opens up to Woman’s Day about what really went on behind the scenes with Farmer Jason on the set of Farmer Wants A Wife.

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Jason seems hard to communicate with – or maybe he struggles with verbalising his feelings. Was it easier to build your connection off camera?

Yeah, I think so. Like even watching it back, I was like, ‘Oh, he didn’t even really say anything to me. He kind of just agreed with what I said.’ So it wasn’t really a conversation, but in the moment it felt normal, and off camera, especially, we had a better conversation than that.

Will Logan be the one to steal Farmer Jason’s heart?

I think he did get awkward and he didn’t want to get in trouble and say the wrong things because he did have three girls there, so I think he was very wary of what he was saying to us, but off camera it was completely different.

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Do you think there’s a side of your relationship with Jason that hasn’t made the final edit?

Yeah, 100 per cent. More so about the kids and moving there. I don’t think that’s been on camera. We spoke about a lot of stuff, and it’s funny because I’ve seen a few comments and it says that he’s boring and he doesn’t talk much, but he actually is quite funny and he does talk a lot.

Which relationships do you think really work when it comes to the other farmers and their ladies?

Scarlett and Dylan, I really was excited to see their journey. I think that was really cute. And also Maya and Zac – the slow burn of their connection has been very cute.

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What kind of things did Jason say or do off camera to reassure you about being there? Did he make you feel secure in your choice to be staying for love?

It was just little things. I was just like, I need to stick it out. Whatever happens, happens. But there definitely was hope there and he definitely did reassure me, just with little tiny things he’d say or do.

Logan says Farmer Jason was hesitant to open up in fear of saying the wrong thing (Channel 7)

What surprised you the most about doing a reality TV show?

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Just the long filming days and then so much being cut. That was surprising to me because we did film for hours and hours and then only five minutes from each day would be put in. I remember a few things and they didn’t even put it on there and I’m, like, so devastated.

Obviously, we don’t know how your journey will end yet, but do you have any words or a sentence you’d use to describe what fans can expect coming up for you and Jason?

Oh, gosh. I don’t know. I think it’s just going to be really exciting and I think he will open up more.

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