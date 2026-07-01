‘I’m not allowed to say’: Has a secret MasterChef romance been brewing all season?

MasterChef Australia fans are no strangers to a showmance thanks to Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd, whose love story turned into a full-blown family.

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Now it looks like the beloved show might be cooking up another relationship, with contestants Annabel Lloyd and Vinnie Gibaldi at the centre of some very compelling romance rumours.

(Credit: Instagram)

Nothing’s been confirmed, but between a slip of the tongue, matching accessories and a suspicious amount of behind-the-scenes content, fans are convinced there’s more going on than just friendship.

It started during the episode that aired on Sunday June 29, when Declan and Sarah returned to the kitchen to introduce their newborn twins, Charlotte and Claudia. Watching on, Annabel couldn’t help but gush – and then let slip a comment that sent fans into a frenzy.

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“This is wild that they both were on Back To Win and met and fell in love and have twins. Like that is the cutest thing, that’s the most beautiful story I’ve ever heard in my life,” she said, before adding, “Is there anyone in our comp that could be future Sarah and Declan? I’m not allowed to say.”

(Credit: Ten)

The chilli necklace theory

Naturally, fans went straight to the internet to find their own evidence – and one detail in particular has everyone talking. A sharp-eyed fan pointed out on Facebook that Annabel and Vinnie have been spotted wearing matching necklaces throughout the season, both featuring a tiny red chilli charm.

“Since the beginning I thought Annabel and Vinnie had something going on, especially since they were both wearing a little red chilli pepper on a chain,” the fan wrote.

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A quick scroll back through past episodes confirms it – the matching chillies pop up multiple times. Add in plenty of behind-the-scenes photos of the pair together on both of their Instagram pages, and it’s easy to see why fans are convinced there’s more to the story.

Add in the fact that they’re both nurses, and it’s safe to say they have a lot in common!

(Credit: Ten) (Credit: Instagram)

MasterChef‘s romance track record

If Annabel and Vinnie are dating, they’d be joining a very short list. In 18 seasons of MasterChef Australia, only two couples have gone public after falling in love on the show.

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Sarah and Declan are the most recent, having met in 2024 and welcoming twins on Christmas Eve last year. But the original MasterChef romance belongs to season one’s Chris Badenoch and Julia Jenkins, who got together after filming wrapped. The pair married in August 2013 and are still going strong.

Could Annabel and Vinnie be about to join the club? We’re keeping a very close eye on those necklaces!

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