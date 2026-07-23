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Robert Irwin dispels rumours he will host I’m A Celeb solo: “You can’t have one without the other”

“Honestly, my experience with I’m A Celebrity is really defined by Julia."
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Popular conservationist and Gold Logie nominee Robert Irwin may not be in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle anymore but that hasn’t stopped rumours flowing about whether or not he plans to go back.

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Shortly after it was announced that the reality series, which ran for 12 seasons, would not be renewed by Network 10 beyond 2026, Julia Morris told TV WEEK that she hoped it would find another life one day in the future. She even gave Robert her blessing for him to continue the show without her.

“I rang him when it all went down and said: ‘I know you don’t need it but, if the show went somewhere else with someone different, I’m aware I’m not everyone’s cup of tea,” she told TV WEEK. “I said, ‘Your message [of conservation] is more important than my ego so, please, go forth.’”

Her wish came true – and perhaps faster than she anticipated – with Channel Seven announcing that it had picked up the rights to the show and would air the program in 2027. Naturally, questions about the hosts came flooding in.

Would the TV WEEK Gold Logie nominees switch networks or will Channel Seven find their own hosts? Or would Robert continue on with the show solo, without Julia?

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris hosted I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here together since 2023.
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Will Robert Irwin return to I’m A Celeb?

In a candid conversation with TV WEEK, Robert, who is also set to host The 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards in August, appeared to dispel those rumours of a solo venture.

“Honestly, my experience with I’m A Celebrity is really defined by Julia,” he says. “It’s probably the biggest reason I decided to do it and it was my favourite part of the experience. To me, I’m a Celeb and Julia Morris are synonymous. You can’t have one without the other.”

While Channel Seven have yet to confirm who the hosts will be, it would seem this duo are sticking together. After all, it’s a jungle out there – literally!

The 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards will air August 16 on Channel Seven and 7plus. You can cast your vote for your favourite show or star here.

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Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Tamara Cullen Deputy Editor

Tamara Cullen is the Deputy Editor at TV WEEK, where she brings her passion for TV, streaming, film and storytelling to life through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, and breaking entertainment news. With a Bachelor of Communication and degree in Public Relations, as well as years of experience across the industry, Tamara is the go-to source for the latest news in pop culture. When she’s not on the red carpet, you’ll find her curled up with a good coffee, binge-watching TV with her two labradors, or more likely, chasing her adorable kids.  

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