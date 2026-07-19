Julia Morris Breaks Silence On ‘Shock’ I’m A Celeb Cancellation on 10: ‘It Saved My Life’

Just hours before the entire world found out that Australian reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! would not be returning to Network 10, Julia Morris was let in on the shock decision. It was a phone call between herself and the executive producer – one that would not only change the course of her career but also call time on a much-loved era of TV.

Reflecting on the conversation to TV WEEK, Julia is measured. She doesn’t hold grudges over the last-minute call – “it’s more manageable that way” – and she understands that nothing lasts forever.

Julia on the cancellation of I’m A Celeb…

At the time of this interview, Julia was unaware of network negotiations surrounding the future of I’m A Celeb. Since then, the program has been revived at Channel Seven in a public announcement with the hosts yet to be disclosed. Regardless, a cancellation at 10 still means the tight-knit crew are potentially without work, and more importantly, each other.

“It’s the most fun I’ve had on a job!” Julia says of I’m A Celeb. (Credit: Paul Suesse)

“Television ends; there’s not a single show that doesn’t,” Julia says, pensively. “But you battle with the inner thoughts of ‘I have to completely redesign my life,’ but, at this age, it’s going to be what it is and I need to get started on the next bit.

“I just feel sadness for our jungle family. I‘ve never had a job like this.”

With a laugh, she jokingly adds: “It’s also the fact that now I have to pay for my own airfare to Africa. I mean… if anyone is heading out there, we all left stuff behind!”

Gold Logie Julia is in the hot seat!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ran from 2015 to 2026 for 12 seasons, originally with Julia and Dr Chris Brown hosting. After Dr Chris’ departure in 2023, Robert Irwin took over as Julia’s co-host.

For Julia, 58, the show became far more than a long-running television role. It offered stability, creative momentum and support through major life changes.

“It’s funny when I’m with younger comics because they often talk about how I’ve been around for so long and [must be] rich,” she says. “But I say, let me paint you a picture: I’m a woman, so… yeah. Then, take out maternity leave and everything else to do with it… I was just a working comic. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would be a 12-year gig. It let me pay out my divorce and go through huge life stages. Also, who would’ve thought that I would survive after a host leaves?”

The charm of Robert Irwin

Despite being the constant at the helm, Julia still recalls the cruel commentary that surrounded her friendship with her male co-hosts.

“Everyone was saying: ‘Don’t flirt with him.’ Is that the only thing women have to give on television?” she questions.

Robert Irwin joined the show as co-host in 2023. (Credit: 10)

Now, as she enters the Gold Logie race for the fifth time at the TV WEEK Logie Awards, it’s beyond clear her worth isn’t determined by who she stands beside.

“Hand on heart, I’m thrilled to be representing the jungle because there are 500 hands on it, making sure it looks like it’s fun doing my job,” she says. “We adapted so many different versions, trying to keep that show on the air. It’s an expensive show and it only worked because of the combination of people who supported and fought for it.”

Julia would love to see I’m A Celeb… find another life but is acutely aware that it possibly won’t involve her. After the announcement, she spoke to co-host Robert and encouraged him to pursue the show if an offer was on the table.

“I rang him when it all went down and said: ‘I know you don’t need it but, if the show went somewhere else with someone different, I’m aware I’m not everyone’s cup of tea. Your message [of conservation] is more important than my ego so, please, go forth.”

Robert’s reply was simple: he wouldn’t do it without her.

“He’s a beautiful man and I love him so much,” she says. “Name anything on this planet and, if he doesn’t know how to do it, he’ll learn how to in the next 10 minutes.”

Acting? Stand-up? It’s all a consideration for Julia. (Photographer: Yianni Aspradakis)

At the Logie Awards ceremony, Robert will step up as host while also standing alongside Julia as a fellow Gold Logie nominee – it seems a fitting farewell to their show.

“We get to have this experience together and he’ll be a fantastic host,” she smiles.

I’m A Celeb ‘saved’ Julia in times of struggle

In addition to the comfort of stability, I’m A Celeb… also became her lifeline during times of significant stress. After ending her 16-year marriage to British comedian Dan Thomas five years ago, Julia was solo-parenting her daughters, Ruby and Sophie, while carrying the strain of work, all compounded by the death of her father in 2023.

“It saved my life multiple times over. It was an escape: a place to feel like I wasn’t in trouble and my absolute maniacal excellence was welcome,” she says, citing her unpredictable path.

“I’m from Springfield in Gosford [NSW]” she laughs enthusiastically. “I’m just super grateful for what I’m A Celeb has given me and that I didn’t f*** it up along the way.”

Five TV WEEK Gold Logie Award nominations, not bad at all! (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

With the obvious question of ‘What’s next?’ hanging in the air, Julia acknowledges how good she had it – and how rare that is. The landscape has changed and with it comes a new catch cry: adapt or die.

“I feel like a lot of great people are out of work and if all the great people are out of work, what does that mean for the rest?” she ponders. “You have to have several irons in the fire these days, and make the fire yourself! Generating is an exciting, creative time, but who knows what is to come? I’m going to Betty White this as much as I can.”

Logies and life ahead

With her schedule wide open – “yes, very open!” she says with a morbid laugh – the possibilities are endless. Stand-up and acting roles that were paused could resume.

“Absolutely,” she says of returning to the screen. “Previously, I was too tired or away in Africa, or with my teenagers at home. Now they’re old enough to look after themselves and I can consider new things.”

The actor and presenter says I’m A Celeb… “saved my life multiple times over.” (Photographer: Paul Seusse)

If anyone can adapt to change, it’s Julia. After all, “75 years in the business” as she famously quotes, doesn’t come from sitting still. It comes from momentum, resilience and a level of talent rooted in her individuality.

“Everyone one of these female nominees, and Sam [Pang], have had to adapt on so many levels,” she says of her fellow Gold nominees. “And, surely, that makes for a much more interesting story to tell?

“I’ve never won a Logie but, after five nominations, I don’t need to win anything to feel proud. I can hardly believe it. It shows the work has been seen and appreciated, and I’m forever thankful.”

You can vote for Julia for gold HERE.