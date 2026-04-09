‘Sick in the stomach’: Lisa Curry emotional as dream comes true

Standing in the garden, clutching a sunflower to her chest, it took all of Lisa Curry’s strength to remain composed.

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She was in Woombye, Queensland, in the grounds of a property affectionately known as the “House of Hope” and yet it had taken every ounce of Lisa’s determination to make it there to see it in person.

Why? Because the home was built to provide onsite accommodation for families who are supporting loved ones through eating disorders.

And having lost her beloved daughter Jaimi, aged just 33, following a long battle with an eating disorder and alcoholism in September 2020, Lisa knows first-hand the difference a place like this could have made.

Lisa had to summon all her strength to go to the house. (Credit: Instagram/lisacurry)

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“Being here was incredible to see what’s been built but also pretty triggering for me, and the other parents who have lost a child,” the Olympian shared in an emotional post about the endED home’s official launch.

“The way the triggers make you feel is hard to explain … sad, teary, anxious, sick in the stomach… not knowing if you’re going to be sick or pass out. I nearly didn’t go because these events bring up so many emotions and memories.

“But it’s an amazing facility which I firmly believe will help save lives.”

Lisa went on to share how Jaimi would have “loved being here with the flowers, nature, vege gardens, meditation gardens and support from lived experience staff who truly understand”.

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“She was always ‘too sick for rehab’ and ‘not sick enough’ to stay in hospital,” Lisa explained. “So there was never anywhere in between to go. Now there is.

“Sadly, it was too late for Jaimi , but I KNOW it will help to save someone else who is struggling, and save the parents having to live with the sadness and trauma of their greatest nightmare, losing a child,” Lisa wrote.

A space dedicated to Jaimi holds a special place in Lisa’s heart. (Credit: Instagram/lisacurry)

In her post, the star also had a special message to Mark and Gayle Forbes, the founders of endED – the not-for-profit organisation behind the project.

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“You had a dream .. and you made it happen,” Lisa wrote. “I’m so proud of you, and every single person who donated, worked on and will continue working with the House Of Hope.”

Just days after her emotional post, Lisa revealed she had been able to spend Easter with her beloved husband Mark Tabone, the man who has supported her over the six difficult years since Jaimi’s death.

While Lisa admitted on social media in March that the pair have recently been like “ships in the night” due to their various career commitments, they have been able to find time to reconnect.

Lisa Curry and her husband Mark Tabone. (Credit: Instagram/lisacurry)

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“It’s actually a testament to how deep their connection is and they treasure every moment they have together,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“It’s also important to acknowledge how tough it is saying goodbye to her other half all the time.

“Mark and Lisa make a big effort to keep the spark alive, even when he’s on the road. They’re the first and last person they speak to,” they added.

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