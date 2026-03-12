 “Ships in the night”: Lisa Curry lays bare marriage struggle

“If my husband is not around me, I fall into a hole,” an emotional Lisa Curry told ABC News in an interview two years after she was rocked by the death of her beloved daughter Jaimi.
The Olympic swimmer and her husband, Mark Tabone, had endured unimaginable grief after Jaimi – one of Lisa’s three children with former husband Grant Kenny – passed away, aged 33, following a long battle with an eating disorder and alcoholism.
In subsequent interviews, it was clear that Mark became Lisa’s rock as she navigated the difficult path ahead – a journey that came with heartache and numerous bumps in the road.
“When we lost Jaimi, I lost my wife and it took two years to get her back,” Mark told the Courier Mail in 2024.
Now, two years on, Lisa is facing another difficult chapter as work commitments keep her and Mark apart.
“And…. Just when he comes home, I have to leave. We’re like ships in the night atm!” Lisa shared in a candid Instagram post on March 7.
Indeed, Mark’s ongoing gigs as an Elvis impersonator take him all across the country, while Lisa – a champion for menopause awareness – has media engagements and her online wellness hub Healthy Happy You to juggle.
It means that the duo – who have been married eight years – are busier than ever at this chapter in their lives, and they’ve had to adapt.
“Lisa’s gone through enough drama in her life to know when she felt the most weak, was, in hindsight, when she was most strong, but that’s not to downplay how hard it is for her right now,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.
“She literally aches for Mark when he’s away and it feels so wrong to be sitting in an office a few miles away when he is home.
“It’s actually a testament to how deep their connection is and they treasure every moment they have together. It’s also important to acknowledge how tough it is saying goodbye to her other half all the time.”
The source declares that Lisa is doing an “incredible job” juggling work and family, all while dealing with the “unexpected ups and downs of menopause”.
“She knows she’s got to be kinder to herself but life is just so much easier when Mark’s at home watching her back,” the insider adds.
“Mark and Lisa make a big effort to keep the spark alive, even when he’s on the road. They’re the first and last person they speak to.”
It was 2o15 when Lisa first met Mark on a charity walk.
“Mark was the entertainment at the halfway mark,” Lisa told the Courier Mail in 2024.
“I thought he was a nice person. Soft and thoughtful. People on the walk said they saw chemistry between us but there was definitely no chemistry for me until about five months later. Then click.”
Shared passions between the two was something that drew them together – not least the fact that Mark had a Kombi van for travelling in, and Lisa had one too.
It was apt that a pink and white Kombi was used as a wedding car at the couple’s 2018 wedding, and it made an appearance as recently as November 2025 when the couple declared they were “Cruisin’ Just happy in the Kombi” in a post to Instagram.
Although the insider says, chances are, the beloved vehicle will stay at home when the couple finally enjoys some much needed time together later this year.
“They’re planning another family road trip,” the source says. “This time in a more luxury motorhome than a Kombi van.”