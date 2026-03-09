“Our time here is finite”: Rebecca Gibney’s message days after revealing change

Rebecca Gibney shared the contrasting photos of herself side by side. In one, the former Packed to the Rafters star smouldered in white lace for a magazine photoshoot. In the other – taken a decade later – she recreated the look in a simple dressing gown and trainers, with a playful expression on her face.

“Ten years ago and today. (How times have changed),” the Millionaire Hot Seat host captioned the snaps shared to Instagram.

She went on to describe how she had “utterly adored” the photoshoot she partook in all those years ago, recalling how she was “sewn into that dress” and had “more hair extensions than on Logies night”.

But at the same time, Rebecca had a candid admission: “I think I can safely say I’m more at home in trainers and a dressing gown,” she wrote.

Rebecca Gibney shared the images taken a decade apart. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney_)

Days later, Rebecca shared more about her changing approach to life over the years.

“Scrolling through social media all I see is bad news, AI rubbish or perfect photoshopped lives,” Rebecca shared in another candid post, reflecting how she enjoys following actress Rachel Ward – the star of documentary Rachel’s Farm – on social media because she loves seeing “real faces and real lives”.

“I thought I might add my unfiltered sun damaged face and my funny old cowl lick fringe and fine over processed hair to the mix,” the star told fans, sharing a couple of make-up free selfies to her Instagram.

“As actors we are always colouring, changing, adapting – trying to keep up – to stay relevant in an ever changing world – but one of the greatest things about ageing is you finally stop trying to please and appeal to others and you recognise that the only person whose opinion matters , is your own,” she wrote.

“It’s vital particularly in the current world we live in that seems to be run by lunatics, that we remember that we are unique, our time here is finite and we really need to try and make the most of every moment we have.”

Rebecca went on to make a vow – to “embrace every single day”.

Rebecca shared an unfiltered photo alongside her post. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney_)

“I’m going to stop looking in the mirror and searching for what’s wrong with myself. (Luckily my eyesight’s not great any more so from where I’m standing I look ok 🤷‍♀️😂), and finally I will just try to spend each day being as kind as I can to those around me.”

The star concluded her thought-provoking post with a message to herself as an adult and as “the 10 year-old girl that’s still as crazy and kooky as back then”.

“I believe we are here to help each other through this crazy old life and to do it with kindness and compassion,” she wrote.

“So that’s my goal for each day. Sometimes I fall short – I’m no saint. But if this post helps one person remember that what we see on social media isn’t just bad news and perfect faces, and that it’s ok to just be who you are, then I’ve done my bit. Because that is the one thing I can control.”

Rebecca’s revealing message touched the hearts of her followers, who flocked to the comments with an outpouring of love.

“You are beautiful inside and out and I always look for your posts because you are always so inspiring, kind and bloody real!!! Thank you,” one fan wrote.

“You are one of the most authentic beautiful human beings I follow & I am doing the same in my older age too,” another shared.

“How good it feels being in tune with life without fakeness in body & soul.”

It’s not the first time that Rebecca has spoken with raw candour.

Rebecca is a veteran of Australian TV. (Credit: Getty)

When the star was named the host of Millionaire Hot Seat this year, she told TV WEEK that she suffered from “imposter syndrome”.

“This is not my wheelhouse,” she recalled herself thinking. “I’m not a gameshow host. I’m an actor. As much as I’m masking it and pretending that I know what I’m doing, I’ve got no idea.”

In the end, the star decided that if she was going to give it a go, she was going to “just be who I am”.

However, Rebecca’s path to self-acceptance hasn’t come easily. In November 2025, the star revealed she had suffered from severe anxiety and panic attacks for most of her life.

After the birth of her now adult son Zachary, the episodes seemed to subside, but in 2025 the star said her “optimistic bubble burst”.

“Suddenly the panic returned, the stress, the sadness — and I found myself back in the pit of self-doubt, fear and anxiety,” Rebecca shared to Instagram.

“It really affected me as it’s been a subject that is coming up over and over again. The hopelessness, the fear, the pain.”

The actress revealed she had sought help and treatment and was back doing what she loved.

“But there have been struggles. Not everything is what it may seem on the surface,” she wrote.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is — we ALL mask our pain but we all also feel it. You’re not alone.”

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available from Lifeline on 131114.

