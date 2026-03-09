Celeste Barber’s telling post after marriage breakdown

It’s been a month since Celeste Barber’s husband shocked Australia by announcing their marriage split in a solo post.

Api Robin took to Instagram on February 13, describing the months prior as being “incredibly challenging and deeply heartbreaking” for the couple who had been together 20 years.

“After much reflection, the decision has been made to separate,” he wrote. “There is still love and respect between us, but sadly we are at capacity and have come to recognise we may want for different things.”

Celeste – who gained worldwide fame thanks to her “Celeste Challenge Accepted” social media series where she humorously recreates celeb photos to parody influencer culture – hasn’t publicly addressed the split since Api’s announcement.

But a new Instagram post by the popular comedian appears to give a telling insight into how she is feeling right now.

Celeste took to Instagram to share a telling post. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

On March 8, in a post to her Instagram Stories, Celeste shared a popular skit that aired on the satirical BBC news show The Mash Report in 2018.

The segment saw writer Emily‑Jane Clark deliver a mock news report in which she offered a comedic take on the idea that many women are judged for their life choices.

“Women have told everyone to just f*** off,” Clark said in the parody, in which she appeared as a newsreader.

“Tired of being judged for choosing to have children, or not have children, to have children and go back to work, to have children and not go back to work, for being too thin, too fat, too pushy, too unambitious, too hot, not hot enough, or even for just daring to be alive, women have stressed that everyone can go f*** themselves.”

The clip then panned to a male reporter, Nathan Muir, who, Clark quipped, had been gauging reaction “because apparently a man is the best person to report this story”.

“If you have a vagina, people have the right to judge you on every single thing you do,” he says.

While Celeste’s decision to re-share the clip perhaps gives an insight into her frame of mind, an insider told Woman’s Day the star was “stunned” by Api’s announcement.

“She’d have much rather they work out a divorce deal before going public, but it’s also true that part of her doesn’t want to walk away,” the source said.

“Her focus right now are their kids and trying to pull the situation together before she heads off on tour in April.”

Celeste and Api split after 20 years together. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

Indeed, Celeste’s Backup Dancer tour, which sees her travelling across Europe and the UK in April 2026 is understood to be a factor in her marriage split.

“Everyone knows Api’s not a fan of travelling and thinks it’s too hard on the boys to be away from their circle of friends now they’re getting older,” the source explained.

“Celeste is devastated and doesn’t want her marriage to end, but it’s fair to say she underestimated how unhappy Api really was. It did seem like she was doing more things solo, but no one thought much of it.”

