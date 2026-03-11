Days after telling post, Celeste Barber finally addresses marriage split

Days after sharing a comedy skit on Instagram which talked about how women were “tired of being judged”, Celeste Barber finally broke her silence on her shock marriage split with husband Api Robin, sharing a message to her supporters.

Advertisement

Api – known online as Celeste’s “Hot Husband” – took to Instagram on February 13 in which he announced that “after much reflection, the decision has been made to separate”.

The news came as a shock to fans, and since then Celeste has been largely silent on social media – until now.

Celeste Barber finally addressed her marriage split. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

On March 10, the star shared a video which was ostensibly about the “You’re Welcome” tubing mascara she sells as part of her Booie Beauty collection.

Advertisement

“Hi, we are going to talk about mascara and that’s all we’re gonna talk about,” Celeste started her video, widening her eyes as if to suggest there was a subtext to what she was about to say.

“How great this mascara is,” she went on, adding that this particular mascara was “tubular”, meaning “it’s waterproof, which I can absolutely vouch for. I’ve been giving the waterproof-ness a run for its money lately”.

“So that’s what we’re gonna talk about. How excellent our “You’re Welcome” mascara is. That’s all,” the star continued, before holding her face close to the camera and whispering a message to her fans.

The star whispered a message to her supporters. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

Advertisement

“Thank you for all your messages. You’ve been really lovely, I appreciate it thank you,” she quickly said in hushed tones.

It’s the first time Celeste – who gained worldwide fame thanks to her “Celeste Challenge Accepted” social media series where she humorously recreates celeb photos to parody influencer culture – has addressed the breakdown of her 20-year relationship.

But just two days earlier she had given a hint about her true feelings when she shared a popular skit that aired on the satirical BBC news show The Mash Report in 2018.

The segment saw writer Emily‑Jane Clark deliver a mock news report in which she offered a comedic take on the idea that many women are judged for their life choices.

Advertisement

Celeste shared a skit which suggested at her true feelings. (Credit: Instagram)

“Women have told everyone to just f*** off,” Clark said in the parody, in which she appeared as a newsreader.

“Tired of being judged for choosing to have children, or not have children, to have children and go back to work, to have children and not go back to work, for being too thin, too fat, too pushy, too unambitious, too hot, not hot enough, or even for just daring to be alive, women have stressed that everyone can go f*** themselves.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.