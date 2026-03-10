Sarah Abo announces pregnancy in emotional Today Show moment

Sarah Abo has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Cyrus Moran, sharing the joyful news during an emotional moment on Today on Wednesday morning.

The 40-year-old presenter struggled to hold back tears as she told viewers that she and Cyrus are preparing to welcome a baby.

(Credit: Nine)

“I’m going to try – and probably fail – to keep it together,” she said on air. “But Cyrus and I are expecting a little baby.”

Sarah described the announcement as deeply meaningful after what she called a challenging journey to reach this point.

“It’s obviously very happy news,” she said. “But it hasn’t been the easiest road to get here. A lot of people go through that, and it’s not always as simple as you imagine pregnancy will be.”

She admitted the experience had been “a bit of a bumpy ride,” adding that the pregnancy is now far enough along that it’s becoming difficult to keep under wraps.

“We’re almost halfway now,” she said. “As much as I’d love to bury my head in the sand and avoid addressing it, it’s getting harder to hide.”

Her co-host Karl Stefanovic also became emotional during the segment as he congratulated the couple and praised Sarah’s resilience over the past year.

“I work next to you every day,” Karl said. “And I know you’ve had a tough time. Last year you went through a lot in the newspapers around that period, and you didn’t tell anyone.”

He added that Sarah continued working despite the challenges.

“You came in every day. Your strength and courage through all of that were incredible. You dealt with it largely on your own, with only a few people knowing.”

(Credit: Instagram)

After the on-air announcement, Sarah took to Instagram to share a photo of her growing baby bump, captioning the post: “Well, I can’t keep trying to hide under a rock..! Yes, there is a baby in there 🥹. It’s our happy news after a bit of a bumpy ride. But I am still pretty terrified!”

She continued, “I know this is an experience many have gone through, are going through, and will go through. And one that no one ever wants to go through. We take so much for granted, and I think when it comes to pregnancy and fertility, we’re almost conditioned to.

“Instead, for some of us, it’s about dodging glances, dodging questions, submitting to appointment after appointment, test after test, jab after jab. I wish there was a bit more awareness, education and less stigma, to maybe make it a little bit easier.

“Hopefully talking about it more, helps.”

Sarah concluded her message with: “For anyone out there going through this – I’m sending so much love. I don’t think I’ll fully believe it until full term – but I am trying to enjoy this period as much as I can. And it is beautiful, it just takes a re-wiring of the brain, when you’re predisposed to expect the worst.

“I know many have had a much more difficult time of it than us, this is such a varied experience and everyone will feel it differently. There’s nothing that necessarily makes this road easier, and while it feels so lonely when you’re in it, please know that you’re absolutely not alone. Xx”

(Credit: Instagram)

Sarah, who was born in Syria and raised in Australia, has been married to Cyrus since 2012. The couple met during their time at Monash University in Melbourne.

While Sarah regularly appears in the public eye, Cyrus prefers a life away from the spotlight.

The journalist rarely shares details about their relationship publicly, though she occasionally posts glimpses of their life together on social media.

Speaking previously on the Something To Talk About podcast and in interviews with Stellar magazine, Sarah explained that her husband simply prefers to stay out of the media world.

“It’s not that he’s hiding,” she said. “He’s just not in the industry.”

She added that people are often surprised her partner has no interest in the public life that comes with television.

“For some reason that’s hard for some people to understand,” she joked. “It’s like, ‘No, mate – I’ve got a weird job and a weird life. He doesn’t.’”

