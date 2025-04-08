Brekkie show mystery: Karl Stefanovic’s secret pain!

Karl Stefanovic is used to being in the headlines, but with the veteran brekkie host mysteriously disappearing during one of the busiest two weeks in the news cycle, the rumour mill’s gone into overdrive.

And as curious pundits across the country continue to speculate why Nine’s golden boy went missing in action for such a long stretch before returning to Today this week, Woman’s Day can exclusively reveal the usually fun-loving larrikin took some much needed time off to deal with personal family issues.

TONGUES WAGGING

With plenty going on in his high-powered professional life, and sometimes challenging home life with wife Jasmine, 41, it appears the dad of four who celebrates his 51st birthday later this year, reportedly waved the white flag, with a close source concerned he may be suffering from chronic burnout.

Jasmine was grave-faced with their daughter, Harper. (Credit: Media Mode)

“There’s a lot of balls in the air – Karl’s contract is up for renewal, he’s got a massive $5 million house renovation blowout which is causing plenty of tension between him and Jasmine, and he’s forking out a whopping $12,000 a month for their luxury rental digs until their dream home is completed in a few years. Little wonder the bloke is feeling like he’s living in a pressure cooker!” reveals our source.

“He’s barely eight weeks into 2025, and after covering Queensland’s recent cyclone Alfred, he suddenly dropped off the radar, during a crucial period that saw a Federal Election announcement. His disappearance has plenty of tongues wagging at Nine with many wondering if the network is planning something new for Karl.”

Then there’s ongoing rumours that Karl may have been partying a little too much after a run of VIP jaunts across the globe. “Karl has always loved a party, but he’s not getting any younger and many believe it’s time he settled down and realised he’s not a spring chicken,” says the source.

“He’s hanging out with his much younger mates at events like Adelaide’s LIV Golf and then jetted off for a wild week with Jasmine for the NRL’s opening round in Las Vegas. Little wonder he’s burnt out – some have suggested he might benefit from a stint in some sort of wellness retreat to regroup.”

TENSE TIME

Nine is keen to shut down speculation that Karl’s leave is anything but planned, confirming to Woman’s Day he’s back on air this week. “Karl is on scheduled leave after a busy start to the year,” a Nine spokesperson confirmed, but our source believes Karl could well be playing hardball at the negotiation table to ensure he scores another lucrative contract with Nine.

The costs of Karl and Jasmine’s Sydney reno are in the millions. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Karl has a lot on his plate and he’s feeling the demands of trying to juggle being a good dad to little four-year-old Harper, and his three older kids he shares with ex-wife Cass,” says the source. “Karl’s end goal was to get to his 20-year milestone hosting Today – which he did on February 14 this year. But he looks to have fallen flat since then, realising there’s very few new opportunities left.”

While Karl fights to ensure his career continues to thrive, behind the scenes, he’s doing everything he can to keep Jasmine happy, including plans to jet off in the next few weeks to the luxury Fiji island of Kokomo where it’s believed he proposed.

“They’ve been through a very tense time recently, but the optics couldn’t be worse – Karl’s just had all this time off and will barely be back on air before he jets off again to a five-star resort that sets you back $12,000 a night!

WAITING IN THE WINGS

“While it may not be any time soon, if Karl ever decides to call time on Today, there’s a long line of suitors waiting in the wings, who will be a whole lot cheaper and will help breathe new life into the show!” says the source.

There are four strong contenders for Karl’s job ready in the wings. (Credit: Getty)

Once one of Karl’s best mates, 2GB breakfast radio star and dad of three, Ben Fordham, 48, is a short odds favourite to take over the reins.

One of the most loved and funniest men on TV, the idea of a 3 am alarm would be enough for Sam Pang, 51, to say ‘Thank you, but no thank you!’

While Tom Steinfort, 40, is killing it as the 6pm anchor for Nine in Melbourne, he is open to a return to Sydney and is great mates with co-host Sarah.

Wildcard Jim Wilson, 57, respected sports broadcaster at Seven, has reportedly been approached by

Nine recently.

