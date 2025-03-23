Karl Stefanovic: “Sam Pang stole my show!”

He’s been one of the most influential players on the small screen, so when Nine’s three-million-dollar man Karl Stefanovic got wind that rival network Ten was premiering a new night-time chat show with loveable funnyman Sam Pang, Karl was not happy, according to an insider.

“Karl’s reportedly told friends if Sam Pang can have his own show, then maybe it’s time for him too!” the insider reveals to Woman’s Day.

“Karl’s been banging on for years that he wants his own late-night spot, and to make matters worse, when he heard it was Sam Pang – let’s jut say there were probably a few expletives! And Karl can read a room better than anyone – ego aside.”

“He knows if anyone can bring the late-night format back to life it’s Sam – there’s always been a healthy rivalry between the two of them, but Karl can divide an audience, while Sam gives the impression everyone young and old loves him,” says the insider.

With time running out, Karl has one last chance to convince Nine’s heavyweights he has what it takes to go head-to-head with Sam Pang Tonight, which premiered on March 17 for an eight-week run.

Sam Pang Tonight did well with ratings. (Image: Network Ten)

ELEVENTH HOUR PLEA

“Ten already knows this is going to be a ratings juggernaut – Sam will knock it out of the park. The risk Nine takes if they put Karl in a nightly primetime slot is they don’t know if it could result in a catastrophic ratings flop.”

“It would be a big change from brekkie TV and the occasional story on 60 Minutes – who knows where this could go?” suggests the spy.

“That’s in stark contrast to Sam’s rap sheet over the past decade – he’s got a lot of clout across many platforms including Have You Been Paying Attention? and as a co-host on Seven’s sports chat show The Front Bar.”

“And he’s also in talks to host the Logies for the third year in a row. then there are the stand-up tours, podcast appearances and radio spots – he’s a hardworking fella who isn’t going anywhere but up.”

Karl and Jasmine enjoyed the Las Vegas high life. (Image: Instagram)

THE GLITZY HIGH LIFE

For Karl, who turns 51 this year, being the network’s golden boy means there are plenty of fringe benefits to the job.

Invited to attend the recent NRL season opener in Las Vegas, he flew first class all the way. But it was he and his wife Jasmine’s rumoured hotel bill that has everyone talking.

“They reportedly stayed at the luxury Bellagio Hotel & Casino, which for a suite can set you back around $2000 a night.

“They left daughter Harper at home with a babysitter so they could make the most of their time away together,” says the insider.

“They wined and dined at all the right places, and Jasmine was regularly spotted shopping up a storm in some of the Vegas Strip’s most luxurious boutiques.”

“Karl was only expected to do crosses to Today and the rest was party time. Back home, plenty of Nine staffers were cringing at scenes of Karl running around in a pair of gold Elvis-inspired sunnies, schmoozing with all the bigwigs and players, including his new bestie, NRL supremo Peter V’landys.”

“Put it this way – they sent Karlos over but left the NRL’s No.1 caller Mat Thompson back in Sydney who had to call the game from the Sydney studio – that’s madness!”

“And now V’landys wants Karl to have his own primetime NRL show on Nine, and is pushing all the right buttons to make it happen. You can’t make this stuff up!”

