Today’s Sarah Abo is married to her soulmate! But who is he?

The Today show host Sarah Abo is an expert at keeping her personal life private but we can confirm she is married to her soulmate, Cyrus Moran.

Although Cyrus, 40, makes rare appearances on Sarah’s Instagram account, we can tell there is no breaking up these lovebirds.

Cyrus recently celebrated his 40th birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple got “hitched” on December 15, 2012 before travelling to tropical paradise, Bali for their honeymoon. It seems Sarah and Cyrus loved the holiday destination so much; they revisited in 2016! Just in time for their fourth wedding anniversary.

December 2022 marked the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary. But rather than a tribute post, Sarah and Cyrus celebrated another couple’s love as they attended a wedding just a few days after their anniversary date.

Despite the few details we can reveal about Sarah and Cyrus’ relationship, we can reveal her partner is an account manager born May 15.

They have been married for 10 years! (Credit: Instagram)

Prior to accepting her position as co-host on the Today show alongside Karl Stefanovic and relocating to Sydney, Sarah was stationed in Melbourne for her gig as a reporter for 60 Minutes. However, it is unknown if her husband also packed his bags to join Sarah.

After months of waiting, Sarah officially joined the breakfast program on January 16 and fans have commented nothing but praise for the new host.

To celebrate Sarah’s first day, the Today show Instagram account shared a video of some behind the scenes content, with Karl up to his usual shenanigans – even before the sun rose.

It’s unknown if Cyrus has also moved to Sydney. (Credit: Instagram)

“Knocked it out of the park,” the morning show wrote.

The new diversity on-screen did not go unnoticed as one fan commented it was “great to see some cultural diversity.” Sarah was born in Damascus, Syria but moved to Australia with her family when she was four years old.

