Channel 7 star Mel McLaughlin in cancer fight a decade after sister’s death

She’s been notably absent from the screens of Channel Seven for months, and now it’s been revealed that sports presenter Mel McLaughlin has been quietly undergoing treatment for cancer behind the scenes.

The brunette star – one of the network’s most popular sports presenters – is reportedly set to reveal her cancer diagnosis during an interview with Mark Ferguson on Seven News at 6pm on March 11.

The Daily Telegraph reported that some staff at the network’s headquarters in Eveleigh, Sydney were told of the star’s health battle that same morning.

The development came after a short on-air promo was aired that said a major announcement was to take place.

Woman’s Day has reached out to Channel Seven for comment.

The health crisis will have particular significance for the star – who previously revealed her older sister, Tara, had died from lung cancer.

Mel McLaughlin is set to reveal her cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram/mel_mclaughlin)

Tara, a police officer and mum-of-two was just 39 when she lost her life in 2015. She had never smoked but was diagnosed with cancer due to a genetic mutation.

“I find it very hard to talk about,” Mel, now 46, told News Corp at the time. “The cancer she had has such a disgusting rate of death.”

In an interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, Mel shared more about the family tragedy, explaining how every day was “hard” following her sister’s passing.

“There’s literally not a day where she’s not in our hearts and thoughts,” the star told the magazine.

The star is a familar face on the screens of Seven. (Credit: Instagram/mel_mclaughlin)

In a separate interview with The Morning Show, Mel told how her sister inspired her in life.

“Anyone who knew her knew just what a spectacular human being she was and we see her spirit through her children every day,” she said.

“We all try to live I guess, with her in mind and anyone who’s going through that grieving process you never really get over it.

“She guides a lot of my decisions and obviously always in my thoughts and so she’s why I want to do more to really for the Lung Foundation, because her story, she died at 39 which is ridiculous, never smoked and there’s a lot of research still to be done.”

In the same interview, Mel opened up about the symptoms her sister suffered before her shock diagnosis, saying she felt unbearably tired and there was a pain in her chest she couldn’t explain.

“Tara had never complained about being tired,” Mel revealed. “She went to a GP and they said, ‘You’re tired because you have a baby and your chest hurts because you are breastfeeding.’ And she had stage four lung cancer.”

