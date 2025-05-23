Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis, AKA Charlotte York, shares many traits with her iconic character – though in many ways, she’s quite different.
Charlotte is known for her hopeless romanticism and desire for a fairy tale love story, while Kristin has been candid about her decision to never marry and be a single mother.
“I’m not married. I’ve never been married. It’s not my thing. I was never focused on it. It was never like a goal, let’s say,” Kristin revealed on the Best Friend Energy podcast.
She joked that when it came to her character’s obsession with settling down, “That took some acting… It really did.”
However, the 60-year-old has been romantically linked to various high-profile stars over the years.
Below, we take a look back at Kristin Davis’ relationship history.
John Travolta
2023
Kristin Davis and John Travolta co-starred in action movie Cash Out together in 2024, and rumours soon began swirling that they had more than just a working relationship.
“John’s quite shy about naming names but it’s an open secret he was sweet on Kristin when they were filming a year ago or so ago – they had a flirty relationship but he was too much of a gentleman to push for anything more,” an insider told Woman’s Day in March 2025.
“They really like each other, so of course everyone wants them to date.”
Despite these claims, it was never confirmed whether a romance bloomed between the pair.
Aaron Sorkin
2012
In 2012, Davis dated West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, and the couple were all loved-up on the red carpet at the premiere of his show The Newsroom.
Russell James
2009
In 2009, the And Just Like That star dated Australian fashion photographer Russell James.
Rick Fox
2006
In 2006, Kristin Davis was linked to basketball player Rick Fox.
Steve Martin
2005
There were rumours that Kristin and Steve Martin were an item in 2005, but she later dispelled these rumours, saying, “I have never in my life been on a date or had a private conversation with Mr Steve Martin… People make things up. It’s out of control.
“I have met him, I auditioned for his movie about a year and a half ago, he’s a lovely man but I’m not dating him and I have never dated him.”
Damian Lewis
2003
The 60-year-old had a relationship with Homeland star Damian Lewis from 2003 to 2004.
Jeff Goldblum
2002
Kristin was also said to have dated Jeff Goldblum at one point in 2002.
Alec Baldwin
2001
In 2001, Kristin briefly dated actor Alec Baldwin – who happened to have been Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s original choice to play Mr. Big!
Reflecting on their relationship in 2025, Kristin revealed the “embarrassing” reason she didn’t want to break up with him at the time.
“One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him was that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett,” Kristin said on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast.
“I remember I was at work and I was like, ‘Sarah Jessica [Parker], I don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I but I just really love that house.’ Which is literally like one of the only times I have felt that way.
“You know? I don’t want to break up with this person because I like his house. It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud but it’s true.”
Liev Schreiber
2000
Kristin dated fellow actor Liev Schreiber in 2000.