Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis, AKA Charlotte York, shares many traits with her iconic character – though in many ways, she’s quite different.

Charlotte is known for her hopeless romanticism and desire for a fairy tale love story, while Kristin has been candid about her decision to never marry and be a single mother.

“I’m not married. I’ve never been married. It’s not my thing. I was never focused on it. It was never like a goal, let’s say,” Kristin revealed on the Best Friend Energy podcast.

She joked that when it came to her character’s obsession with settling down, “That took some acting… It really did.”

However, the 60-year-old has been romantically linked to various high-profile stars over the years.

Below, we take a look back at Kristin Davis’ relationship history.

