Pamela Anderson has formed a close relationship with Liam Neeson.

The Hollywood heavyweights are starring together in the Naked Gun reboot, with 73-year-old Liam taking on the role of Los Angeles Police Squad detective Frank Drebin Jr and Pamela portraying a “femme fatale” character named Beth.

“I think I have a friend forever in Liam,” the 58-year-old actress told Entertainment Weekly this week. “And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy.”

“He’s a true artist. He comes from theater and Schindler’s List and has done over a hundred films. And I did things inside out and backwards, came from television, and then my personal life kind of overshadowed my professional life. It is funny: We all come to this place in different ways, but to be able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honour.”

Pamela made the comments after Liam told PEOPLE last October that he was “madly in love” with his co-star.

“She’s just terrific to work with,” he told the publication. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

However, before you get too excited, it appears Liam loves her in a platonic way as he also told PEOPLE he’s done with dating.

“No, in a word,” he replied when the publication asked him whether he was dating anyone. “I’m past all that.”

In 1994, the star of the Taken franchise married actress Natasha Richardson.

The pair remained married until The Parent Trap star’s death in 2009. The 45-year-old actress was skiing in Quebec, Canada, with her eldest son Michael when she suffered a head injury.

In a 2014 60 Minutes interview, the actor recalled visiting his wife in hospital while she was on life support.

“I went in to her and told her I loved her,” he said. “I said ‘Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this. You’ve banged your head. It’s — I don’t know if you can hear me, but that’s — this is what’s gone down.”

In the same interview, he said that they’d made a pact to remove each other from life support if they were ever in a vegetative state.

“It was never real. It still kind of isn’t. There’s– there’s periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years, she would always drop the keys in the– on the table and say, ‘Hello?’,” he said. “So anytime I hear that door opening I still think I’m gonna hear her, you know. And, then, it’s — grief’s like — it hits you. It’s like a wave.”

“You just get this profound feeling of instability. You feel like a three-legged table. Just suddenly you just — the Earth isn’t stable anymore. And then it passes and becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Pamela has been married five times to four different husband.

Her last marriage to her former bodyguard Dan Hayhurst ended in 2022.

“There was no final straw. She simply fell out of love,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

