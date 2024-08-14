Oh baby! Meet the sweetest celeb babies born in 2024

We’re only half way through 2024 and already there’s been a boom of celeb babies born. Reality stars, Hollywood celebs, supermodels and athletes have seen their families grow by two precious feet this year.

And, excitingly, we still have many more on the way! The bump watch is officially on for Margot Robbie, Sophie Delezio, The Block 2017’s Elyse Knowles and The Block’s Jenny Heath Adams.

Keep scrolling to see all the beautiful celeb babies that have been born so far this year.

ALL THE CELEB BABIES BORN IN 2024

(Image: Nine) 01 The Block’s Haydn & his partner Chelsea The Block 2024 just premiered on Monday, August 12th, and the reno show’s first baby has already been born! During Episode 2, Haydn got a surprise phone call, saying his partner Chelsea was in early labour. Naturally, he hopped into a chopper, which whisked him away to the hospital. He made it in time to see Chelsea and his sweet baby daughter Matilda both happy and healthy. The moment became even more meaningful after learning that Haydn and Chelsea had been trying for nearly a decade to have a baby, going the IVF route for years, heartbreakingly, without success. Then last year, in a beautiful stroke of fate, the couple conceived naturally. On his daughter’s birth, Haydn said: “It was a wild experience holding her for the first time. Absolutely wild. Coming into my arms, a little bundle of joy and my life changed instantly at that moment. “I’ve been longing for this forever… the best feeling in my life, ever.”

(Image: Instagram) 02 Supermodel Miranda Kerr Australian supermodel and businesswoman Miranda Kerr welcomed her fourth child into the world in February. The proud new mum shared the joyful news on Instagram. Sharing a pic of a gray towel and little yellow booties, Miranda wrote: “We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed 🙏👼🌈🌻”.

(Image: Supplied) 03 Anna Robards & Tim Robards Anna and partner Tim Robards welcomed baby number two, sweet little Ruby Robards in early March 2024. Speaking exclusively with Now To Love, Anna gushed about her newborn and how her eldest daughter Elle reacted to her sister’s arrival. “We put her meeting Ruby up on Instagram and it got almost like nine million views and almost 12 million on TikTok, it was that first meeting where she almost lost her breath when she met Ruby for the first time. “It was just so, so adorable and so cute and she was very excited,” Anna said of the moment Elle met Ruby for the first time.

(Image: Instagram) 04 Revege stars Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Revenge stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman welcomed baby number two on 12 March 2024. Her name is Rio Rose. The excited parents took to Instagram to share the news with the world, posting a sweet black-and-white close-up baby picture, writing: “✨Rio Rose ✨ 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much ❤️💕”.

(Image: Instagram) 05 Matildas Katrina Gorry Matildas midfielder Katrina Gorry and fiancée Clara Markstedt announced the arrival of their second child together. Their beautiful baby boy Koby Peter David Gorry was born on June 9th. And the couple shared that “Big sister [Harper] is absolutely in love and our hearts are so full”.

(Image: Instagram) 06 Red Wiggle Caterina Mete After a challenging yet empowering journey to motherhood, beloved Red Wiggle Caterina Mete gave birth to beautiful twin daughters. The girls were born on 25 June 2024, and Caterina is beyond excited for her newest venture as a mother. “Double the joy, double the love! I am so thrilled to announce the arrival of my precious twin girls, Dolly and Gigi. “My heart is overflowing with happiness as I welcome to the world my two little miracles,” Caterina beamed.

(Image: Instagram) 07 Lauren Brant & AFL Legend hubby Barry Hall Baby number four is officially here for former Hi-5 star Lauren Brant and AFL legend husband Barry Hall whose family has expanded by two feet. The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram, announcing the arrival of their newest son Clay. “Our son was born 20.7.24 at 8.33pm into our loving arms at home,” they shared. “It was magic. We are all in the most beautiful bubble of love and are being held and supported by our incredible community. “We look forward to sharing our home-birthing story with you 🙌🏽.”

(Image: Instagram) 08 MAFS Jules Robinson & Cam Merchant Married At First Sight Australia lovebirds Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant have welcomed their second child together – a baby boy. On July 25th, the MAFS stars took to Instagram to share the exciting news with the caption revealing he arrived a few days earlier. “Carter James Merchant ❤️,” Jules revealed his name, before adding: “You are just perfection. We have a beautiful healthy boy!! 23/7/24. “Seeing our Oliver Chase shake with excitement becoming the big brother and meeting Baby Carter ( as he calls him) #BigCub@babycubsandladylumps was one of the best moments E V E R. “@cammerchant thank you for holding my hand through what felt like a life time but magic all at the same time. Family of four now 😍🥺❤️ I love you.”