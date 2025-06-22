Home and Away spoilers: Irene’s behaviour sparks concern

Life is finally settling down for Irene after her bumpy return to Summer Bay. But, this week, her peculiar behaviour begins to raise concerns.

Irene (Lynne McGranger) is thrilled when John (Shane Withington) suggests they have dinner. The friends have found their rhythm again after Irene’s recent relapse caused her to clash with those around her.

“Irene was quite cagey around John for some time, because he was the one who caught her drinking and called her out on it,” Lynne, 72, tells TV WEEK.

Now Irene is recovering well and the pals are ready to celebrate.

Irene “brushes off” John’s concern. (Credit: Channel Seven)

But, as the evening rolls around, John waits at Salt for Irene. Meanwhile, at the diner, Marilyn (Emily Symons) questions why Irene is still working – doesn’t she have dinner plans? Later, John turns up, confused and angry as to why she didn’t show.

To his surprise, Irene has no memory of ever scheduling dinner! A bewildered John shows Irene their text message plans. How could she forget?

“It’s a little thing, but she completely forgets and brushes it off,” Lynne explains adding that Irene then fumbles an excuse about not going to a bar with alcohol. But is that true?

Irene shares her fears with John (Credit: Channel Seven)

The next day Leah (Ada Nicodemou) checks in about a shift at the diner and Irene, unaware they’d ever discussed it, bluffs her way through. But John can sense something isn’t right and checks in with his friend.

In an emotional moment, Irene reveals these ‘forgetful’ episodes have been happening for a while. She’ll arrive somewhere and can’t remember why she’s there. John begins to worry.

“As it keeps happening, it’s John who says, ‘You should get that seen too’.” Lynne explains. “But she doesn’t, she puts it off.”

Is there more to Irene’s story?

Also This Week…

With six months to go before she walks down the aisle, Eden hopes to reconnect with her father. But can she mend years of heartache in the space of a few months?

This week, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is nervously excited as she waits for her father, Jimmy, to arrive in Summer Bay. He’s coming for dinner and, unbeknownst to them, her siblings Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) are coming too.

Eden leans on fiancé Cash for advice. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When Jimmy arrives, small talk ensues but Eden remains ice cold. In fact, she instantly regrets ever inviting him.

Fleeing, Eden hides out and asks Cash to make her father leave but, before he can, Jimmy comes looking for her. He knows he broke her trust but he just wants to be heard… Is Eden willing to listen?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven.

