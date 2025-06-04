From Home And Away to Hollywood: The Summer Bay stars who have made it big overseas

Samara Weaving is another Summer Bay alum taking Hollywood by storm. The blonde beauty, who played Indigo Walker for four years on Home and Away, has gone on to star in award-winning blockbuster Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as well as the popular horror flick Ready Or Not.

However, she also worked alongside fellow Aussie, Nicole Kidman in the 2021 television drama Nine Perfect Strangers.

In May 2022, Samara reflected on the cutthroat nature of Home and Away, saying actors on the soap need to adapt fast to avoid losing their spot on the show. “You need to learn your lines and know what your mark is and where the cameras are, and you need to find your light – you need to learn that so quickly; otherwise, they will just replace you,” she told News Corp.