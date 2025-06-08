Home and Away spoilers: Mystery girl Jo arrives in town!

There’s a mysterious new arrival in Summer Bay! Well… almost. In fact, she’s stranded on the side of the road with a car that won’t start and no-one in sight.

In Home And Away this week, Tane (Ethan Browne) is driving to Yabbie Creek when he spots a young woman in distress. With a bandage on her hand and smoke coming from her car, it’s obvious she needs help. But when Tane pulls in, he’s greeted with hostility and wariness. She insists she doesn’t want help and barks at Tane to leave.

On his return home, Tane notices the woman in the same spot. Once again, he tries to help but she pushes him away. Instead, she walks to Summer Bay on foot. As she acclimatises to her new surroundings, she begins looking for something, or perhaps someone – but who?

Later that night, the woman sits down for dinner. Joining her is Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), who reveals he is her father. The woman, named Jo (Maddison Brown), has come to see him and wants to mend her relationship with sister Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

Jo doesn’t take too kindly to Tane’s advice. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

“David and Jo have a beautiful relationship,” Maddison tells TV WEEK. “He took a stable job in Yabbie Creek and she came to town because she doesn’t want him to be alone.”

The following morning, David and Jo head back to her car, and are startled to find Tane under the hood. But his kind gesture isn’t received well. Jo chastises him for touching her car and David, believing his daughter is being harassed, orders him to leave – or else.

Back in the Bay, Jo explores the town on her own after David returns to work. She finds Lacey at the Surf Club and attempts conversation. But their unresolved issues quickly come to the surface and their argument turns into a fight!

“The fight scene was actually my first day on set, which was really fun!” Maddison says with a laugh. “Sophea and I get along so well in real life, so it’s always funny when we have to fight each other.”

Sergeant David Langham and daughter, Jo aren’t happy to see Tane back on the scene. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

Policeman Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) separates the pair and loads them into a nearby police car. If they want to rough it out, they can do it at the station! Jo seems upset while Lacey shows no signs of regret.

What happened between them?

For David, the sight of his two dishevelled daughters at the station almost breaks him. It’s clear there are deep, unresolved issues at play. But how will he mend his broken family?

Also This Week…

Pop star sensation Avalon has caused a ripple of excitement in Summer Bay. But is the famous singer about to cause a rift between Remi and Kirby?

After taking on both artists, manager Remi (Adam Rowland) is under more pressure than ever. While he would never abandon his friend Kirby (Angelina Thomson), the demands for Avalon’s new album are much greater and his attention on Kirby’s career is wavering.

Kirby, who dislikes Avalon for stealing her songs, takes out her frustration and demands Avalon (Gemma Dart) leave them alone. With some reassurance from Remi that he’ll get things back on track, Kirby accepts his apology.

Avalon is a bad influence on Remi. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

Later that night, Avalon returns looking to party. But Remi is too tired to do anything – which leads Avalon to hand him a small sachet of drugs she describes as a “little helper”.

Remi insists he doesn’t need them. But he doesn’t hand them over, either…

Will Remi risk it all for a little fun?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

