5 romantic European cities perfect for a couples getaway

When the phrase ‘romantic getaway’ gets thrown around, Europe is easily the first travel destination that springs to mind.

Filled with magnificent age-old architecture, quaint cobble-stoned streets and breathtaking scenery, Europe’s magical cities present plenty of romantic opportunities to cosy up to.

Planning a honeymoon, or perhaps looking to book an anniversary surprise for your partner? Whatever the reason, here are five enchanting European cities you should consider for your next romantic getaway.

Tromsø, Norway

Although Tromsø, Norway is beautiful all year round, visiting in winter is an absolute must and truly unforgettable.

With the northern lights dancing overhead, whales gliding through icy waters, and the magic of Arctic snow, the city offers a truly once-in-a-lifetime adventure. And there’s no better way to experience it all than by cruise.

Even during the dark winter months, Tromsø feels lively and welcoming, thanks to its rich cultural scene. Visitors can meet local wildlife at Polaria, dive into the city’s Arctic exploration history at the Polar Museum, and admire the striking Arctic Cathedral. Winter also brings vibrant events like the Tromsø International Film Festival, the Northern Lights Festival, and even the Polar Night Half Marathon – a truly unique Arctic experience.

Budapest, Hungary

Otherwise known at the ‘Paris of the East’, Budapest is a city with romance all around.

Through the middle of the city runs the stunning Danube River, which by night comes to life with the help of beautifully lit bridges, lively bars and intimate restaurants. On the western bank of the river – home to the medieval quarter – is the grand palace and the multi-coloured Matthias Church, both rich in history and deserving of a visit.

Cross back over to the east of Budapest and soak up the architectural wonder of the Hungarian Parliament. If you’re looking to enjoy the views from a more comfortable location, be sure to visit Leo, a rooftop bar located above Hotel Clark. Situated across from the Chain Bridge, the bar offers unrivalled panoramic views of the Danube and some delicious food, too.

Vienna, Austria

With its atmospheric coffee houses, royal residences, and one of the most spectacular Christmas markets in the world, Vienna is a city bursting with romance. It is also home to some of the greatest musicians in history – Beethoven and Mozart among them – making it an ideal destination for classical music lovers.

For a truly romantic and hassle-free visit, Vienna offers a seamless blend of breathtaking scenery and centuries of culture and elegance. From the panoramic views over the Danube at Kahlenberg to the vineyard-covered hills framing the skyline, the city’s beauty is unmistakable.

Its remarkably well-preserved historic centre showcases grand Baroque and Gründerzeit architecture, best admired along the famous Ringstrasse, home to landmarks such as the State Opera, Parliament, and world-class museums.

At the city’s heart, St Stephen’s Cathedral stands as a striking reminder of the Middle Ages, while the imperial palaces of Schönbrunn, the Belvedere, and the Hofburg reveal Vienna’s rich Habsburg heritage — making the city an unforgettable destination for lovers of history, art, and romance.

Lyon, France

Forget Paris – France’s true treasure, and real capital of love is Lyon. Thanks to its rich and complex history, Lyon is filled with architectural gems; the vintage décor of the Old Town — listed as a UNESCO World heritage Site – offers the perfect backdrop for a romantic stroll. Located between the River Saône and Rhône is Presqu’ile, the cultural heart of Lyon and one of the most romantic settings of the French city come night time.

Apart for the breathtaking architecture, Lyon has a lot to offer food fanatics – it is famous for its French cuisine after all. Located in the outskirts of the city is L’Abbaye de Collonges, an opulently decorated, fine dining French restaurant founded by Lyon’s most famous chef, Paul Bocuse. Considering the way to the heart is through the stomach, it’s probably worth paying this exceptional restaurant a visit.

Sintra, Portugal

If you’ve ever dreamed of a royal romance fit for a fairy tale, Sintra is your chance.

A resort town near Lisbon, Sintra is easily the most magical city in Portugal, filled with unique castles, including the National Palace of Pena. One of the finest attractions of Portugal, the Pena Palace is a colourful example of Romanticism style architecture. A mix of vividly painted terraces surrounded by a lush green forest, the Palace also boasts breathtaking views of the city of Sintra, making it a very romantic setting.

If lazy afternoons by the beach are more your thing, Sintra is home to some of the best beaches in all of Europe. Head down to the seaside town of Praia das Azenhas do Mar to enjoy an afternoon swim, sunset beach walks and some of the finest seafood in all of Portugal.

Santorini, Greece

With a reputation for dazzling panoramas, romantic sunsets and volcanic-sand beaches, it comes as no surprise that Santorini has been titled Greece’s crowning jewel of romance.

Historic villages cover most of the island and the best way to get around is either by car or quad-bike. Spend your days travelling to the Santorini’s picturesque beaches, indulge in food and frappes at traditional Greek cafes or perhaps take a wine tour at Santo. Wind down after a romantic day in paradise in Oia, where you can take in spectacular sunsets views.

