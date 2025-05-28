Countless royals from around the world have made their way to Australia over the years, and the next royal to head Down Under is Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway!

Before she arrives on our shores, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the Norwegian princess.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PRINCESS INGRID ALEXANDRA OF NORWAY?

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is the eldest child and only daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Born on 21 January 2004, Ingrid is currently 21 years old. She is second in line to the throne, behind her father, and is the future Queen of Norway.

Princess Ingrid recently completed her compulsory military service with the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord, where she served as a gunner aboard an armoured fighting vehicle.

She’s also an avid sports fan and is a junior surfing champion, loves skiing, and trains in kickboxing.

WHAT IS PRINCESS INGRID ALEXANDRA STUDYING?

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is set to relocate to Australia and complete her tertiary studies at the University of Sydney.

The Norwegian royal family has revealed that she will study a Bachelor of Arts degree, commencing in August 2025.

“She has chosen a three-year degree with a focus on international relations and political economy,” the announcement read.

Ingrid will live on campus at the university in Camperdown, New South Wales, and will be stepping back from her royal appearances.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO WAS SHE NAMED AFTER?

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was named after her father’s godfather, Queen Ingrid of Denmark, as well as her mother’s paternal grandmother, Ingrid Andrea Høiby.

The name Alexandra is believed to be after the princess’ great-grandfather King Olav V, who was born Prince Alexander of Denmark.

DOES PRINCESS INGRID ALEXANDRA HAVE A BOYFRIEND?

It’s currently unknown whether Princess Ingrid is in a relationship, but she was most previously linked to Argentinian F1 driver Franco Colapinto, according to Norwegian magazine Se&Hør. The pair have never confirmed their romance, however sources close to the Norwegian royal family have.

Ingrid Alexandra previously dated Magnus Heien Haugstad, a Norwegian economics student, between 2022 and 2024.

With one Australian-born royal, Queen Mary, already sitting on the throne – we can’t help but wonder if an Aussie will win Ingrid’s heart and become royalty!

