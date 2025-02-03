Move over, The Crown – this new royal series is set to make you swoon.

The love story of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway is officially being brought to our screens.

(Credit: Getty)

HARALD AND SONJA

Harald and Sonja will follow the couple’s “nine-year battle for their forbidden romance” – one that has truly stood the test of time.

It will reflect on their 60-year relationship and tell “a true story of love so powerful it threatened the Norwegian monarchy.”

The cast includes Norwegian actors Sindre Strand Offerdal, Gina Bernhoft Gørvell, and Anders Baasmo.

The show’s producers have said, “Harald and Sonja has all the ingredients to become a major international viewer favourite for anyone who likes unique and genuine love stories.”

According to The Daily Mail, Harald and Sonja is set for a Valentine’s Day release, on Friday, 14 February 2025, and the series will launch on Prime Video.

(Credit: Getty)

KING HARALD & QUEEN SONJA OF NORWAY’S LOVE STORY

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway first met back in 1959, but their relationship was far from easy.

They fell in love at first sight but faced countless criticisms and setbacks when it came to being together, due to Sonja’s lack of title.

Harald’s father, King Olav, insisted that he should marry a woman of royal birth, but Sonja was merely the daughter of a merchant.

At the time of their meeting, Harald was a cadet in the Norwegian Military Academy, while Sonja was a student at the University of Oslo and also obtained a degree in dressmaking and tailoring.

They fought for their love for nine years, hiding their love in secret. They also broke up multiple times because of the pressure put on them until one day Harald gave his father an ultimatum: he would either marry Sonja or remain single for the rest of his life, which would drastically impact the Norwegian monarchy.

“We just kept waiting and hoping they’d all finally back down,” King Harald told NRK back in 2015.

They were finally allowed to wed in 1968, and they’ve been together ever since.

“In a heartwarming show of support, King Olav walked his daughter-in-law down the aisle, as her own father had passed away in 1959,” The Daily Mail reported.

Harald and Sonja have also welcomed two children together: Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and Princess Märtha Louise of Norway.

(Credit: Getty)

