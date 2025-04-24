Our favourite comedic trio return to the screen for a brand new season of Have You Been Paying Attention? releasing in 2025.

Advertisement

While there will be some new faces joining the panel, our favourites Sam Pang, Ed Kavalee and Tom Gleisner are all returning for the epic thirteenth season of HYBPA?.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I can’t wait to get back into the studio with all the gang for another huge season of Have You Been Paying Attention?. For me, there’s no better way to spend a Monday night,” Quizmaster Tom said in a Channel Ten statement.

So when is our favourite -and hilarious – quiz show returning to the screen? The network has confirmed Have You Been Paying Attention? will release on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 8:40pm on Ten and 10Play.

Advertisement

The new season has promised viewers to expect a whole lot of entertainment, some confusion and a sprinkling of education as our favourites and the newbies are put to the test.

(Credit: Instagram)

In 2023, HYBPA? celebrated an incredible ten years on air. The comedy panel comes from a humble beginning before growing into a powerhouse for the network.

Previously speaking to TV WEEK to commemorate the anniversary, Ed revealed why he thinks the show has struck a chord with Aussies.

Advertisement

“I hope it’s because we’re genuinely having a great time – that and the fact that we marry each other at first sight, then get voted off,” he joked.

“To get to muck around with friends and new people every week is a joy. It’s also nice because, off-season, Tom, Pang and I communicate only through our lawyers.”

(Credit: Instagram)

While TV WEEK promised not to tell, Ed did confess his co-star Tom was “the funniest, especially when he’s naming his favourite rappers.”

Advertisement

During HYBPA?’s off-season, Sam has remained busy on screen with his new program, Sam Pang Tonight which was recently approved for a second season.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back for season two. I’m very grateful to Channel 10 for their support and commitment to the show and giving me the opportunity to continue doing something I love,” Sam said in a Ten statement.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.