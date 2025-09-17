‘I was rattled.’ Brendan Fevola speaks out on homophobic Amazing Race incident 

Brendan Fevola has shared new details about an incident on The Amazing Race Australia that saw SAS Australia host Ant Middleton and his brother Dan disqualified from the show for what Channel 10 has described as “A breach of conduct.”

The former AFL player, who is currently competing in the 2025 season alongside his daughter Leni, shared details of the ‘rattling’ incident on his morning show after Luke and Sassy Scott alleged to News Corp that on the first night of the race Dan Middleton had approached them “six times, making remarks and gestures that we found homophobic, offensive, intimidatory, and disturbing”.

According to Sassy Scott, whose real name is Scott O’Halloran, Fevola stepped in during the alleged incident.

“I know this is a pretty tough topic, and…I know you guys can’t really speak about it too much more than what happened, but I was there,” Fevola told FoxFM listeners.

“I witnessed what one particular contestant did to you boys, and said it to me, and also said it to you previously, and a few other things along the lines…But I just want to say to you boys, I’m sorry for what happened to you.”

Brendan is currently competing alongside his daughter Leni, (Credit: Ten)

Telling his listeners that he found the experience rattling, Fevola also admitted he had threatened to leave the show if the offender wasn’t removed.

“I was rattled,” he explained. “I was shaking.”

“Leni was like, ‘What’s wrong, Dad?’ And I said, ‘This is what’s happened, we are leaving the show tomorrow — if that person is still on the show, we’re done’. And she was like, ‘Yep, Dad, we’re done’. So, we said the same thing to the producers,” he continued.

“For me to be shaken and for you guys to experience what you did — I was worried about you.”

Fevola went on to reveal that the Scott brothers admitted to him that the incident wasn’t their first experience with homophobia.

“I think these were the words you said: ‘This happens to me every day. People say this stuff every day’. And for guys to go through that is just crap,” Fevola added, before apologising to them.

“I apologise that you had to go through that, and whatever will come out afterwards will come out. But I’m glad that I met you guys and [have] become really good mates with you, because you boys are just beautiful, you did nothing wrong.”

Luke and ‘Sassy’ Scott O’Halloran thanked Fevola . (Credit: Ten)

Sassy Scott also thanked Fevola on-air for de-escalating the situation.

“You did what so many people just don’t do today, which is stand up for what they know is wrong or stand up for what they know is right.

“Luke and I are very, very grateful for you being there because there weren’t many people around. You saved the day and we appreciate you.”

Ant Middleton (Credit: Ten)

Ant Middleton has spoken to Yahoo following the Scott brothers’ comments, telling the publication he had no involvement in the incident.

“It’s such a bizarre situation, as I haven’t been privy to any information, as I wasn’t present when a situation unfolded with my brother, and due to confidentiality, the only thing the production could tell me is that our team couldn’t continue due to a situation that unfolded with my brother,” he told the publication.

“I respect the production’s choice to keep the edit minimal with our participation to protect their brand. Strange situation, but one that’s completely out of my control and had nothing to do with [me]!”

