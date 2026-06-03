‘A little shell-shocked’: Details revealed after move by Sam Armytage ex 

It’s been a year and a half since Samantha Armytage and Richard Lavender – her farmer husband of almost four years – announced their relationship had run its course.

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“All breakups are hard, but it’s somewhat lessened by the fact it’s amicable and we wish the best for each other,” Sam, now 49, shared in a brief statement at the time.

The former Sunrise star has rarely addressed the split since, although she briefly broke her silence on the matter in an October 2025 interview with Stellar, saying, “What I’ll say for my marriage is we gave it a go. It didn’t work out, so we moved on.”

While Sam hasn’t been publicly linked to a new partner since, she has embraced a return to the spotlight.

She returned to TV screens on the Today Show in December 2025, showed off glamorous looks at the Australian Open in January, and stepped out in Carla Zampatti at Australian Fashion Week in May.

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Most recently, she’s been busy filming the latest season of the Channel Nine dating show she hosts, The Golden Bachelor.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Richard has moved on romantically, with a socialite and philanthropist four years younger than his ex – Georgie Curran, 45.

It’s been a year and a half since Sam Armytage announced her split from Richard. (Credit: Getty)

It’s understood Richard, 66, was introduced to Georgie by Skye Leckie – the widow of late former Seven Network CEO David Leckie.

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“Interestingly it was Skye who also introduced Sam to Richard back at her lavish 60th birthday celebration in 2019,” a source tells Woman’s Day, explaining it was an event where the Leckie family hosted a two-day festival at their estate in the NSW Southern Highlands.

On that occasion, the source says, Sam was with her on-again, off-again beau, private jet tycoon Paul O’Brien, but during the festivities she was reportedly introduced to Richard.

While Sam’s later romance with the equestrian businessman – who has two adult daughters, Sasha and Grace, from his first marriage – wasn’t to last, sources say friends think his new relationship could be different.

Sam Armytage was spotted out and about as it was revealed her ex has a new romance. (Credit: MediaMode)

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“Georgie is only 45 – almost five years younger than Sam – and friends already are convinced this time Richard has got this one right,” an insider shares.

“It’s no secret that whilst Richard’s two daughters loved Sam when she married their father, there’s been little or no contact since the marriage broke down.”

“Georgie is a very loved and respected local in the Southern Highlands and it’s believed Richard’s girls have given her two thumbs up,” the source adds.

“She’s also very active in the Australian Ballet world – she’s one of those people that if she sees a cause in sight and worthy of her support, she throws everything behind it.”

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While the insider says the blossoming relationship is still in its “early days”, they claim “everyone seems to be getting on nicely”.

Even so, the source claims that former colleagues of Sam’s reckon she’s “a little shell-shocked” by the turn of events, and her ex’s ability to meet so many women.

Sam Armytage delighted fans with her temporary stint on the Today Show. (Credit: Instagram/sam_armytage)

“Friends confirm her number one priority will always be the children. Richard gets that and he’s just going slow for now and waiting to see how things develop.”

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Woman’s Day undertands Richard is yet to introduce his new love interest to his children.

Whether it will be third time lucky in love for Richard, followers will have to wait and see.

“He thought Sam was the one but sadly for everyone that wasn’t to be,” the source concludes.

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