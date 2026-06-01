‘Clearly exhausted’: Ex-wife’s fears for Paul Hogan weeks after family crisis

When Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan was spotted out in public just hours after the arrest of his 27-year-old son in May, the strain on his face was clear to see.

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The 86-year-old star appeared gaunt and sombre as he stepped out clutching a car key, the same day that police arrived at his Venice Beach home following reports of a domestic disturbance.

The incident saw the actor’s only son, Chance Hogan, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, and later charged – with bail set at $AU27,770.

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that Paul’s loved ones – including his ex-wife Linda Kozlowski, with whom he remains on friendly terms despite their 2014 divorce – are worried about the toll the latest family crisis is taking on the ageing acting legend.

Paul Hogan has appeared frail in recent months. (Credit: Backgrid)

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“You can see how frail Paul has gotten just by looking at him. He used to be so healthy, but he’s skin and bones these days,” an insider shares.

“His age is certainly a factor but his friends are all convinced what’s really doing him in is all the stress over Chance.

“Paul used to have such a spark, he was never one to stay home watching TV but that has changed lately. He’s clearly exhausted.”

The source claims that seeing how much Paul has changed in the last year alone has been “shocking” for those who haven’t seen him in a while.

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“He’s a very proud man so no one can say much to him about it but it’s obvious that this is draining him,” the insider adds.

“Linda is now saying she’s nearly as worried about him as she is about Chance and she’s begging him to get healthier, even if that means taking some time away.”

Linda is said to be worried about her ex. (Credit: Backgrid)

It’s not the first time Paul’s appearance has sparked concern among onlookers.

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In 2025, the star was forced to address speculation over the state of his health after photos showed him being pushed through Sydney Airport in a wheelchair.

He later told 7NEWS it was due to the fact he suffers from arthritis and has a knee which he injured skateboarding.

With the star previously telling the same outlet that he wants to return to Australia before he dies, the source tells Woman’s Day that in an ideal situation he would bring his troubled son back with him to “recalibrate”.

Insiders fear the stress of Chance’s recent arrest is taking its toll on his father. (Credit: Backgrid)

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While that’s not possible at the current time, the insider says it doesn’t mean he can’t come back to his homeland for a visit.

“Linda has offered to take over with Chance so that he can get away, but he won’t even consider it,” the insider adds.

“Until Chance is sorted out and getting the help he needs Paul is not going to rest.”

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