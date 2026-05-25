‘Covered in bruises’: Emotional Lisa Curry drops bombshell about late daughter

Olympian Lisa Curry has broken down during a raw new interview, talking about her beloved daughter Jaimi and revealing, for the first time, how she used to send photos of herself “covered in bruises” before her tragic death, aged 33.

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Jaimi – one of Lisa’s three children with ex-husband Grant Kenny – died in September 2020 following a long battle with an eating disorder and alcoholism.

Now, in an emotional revelation on The Healthy Her podcast, Lisa has shared harrowing details of some of the images she received from her daughter before she died.

“She sent me every photo. We had this thing going where she would send me a photo of a little flower growing out of the concrete, or she’d send me a beautiful door, or her breakfast, or herself covered in bruises,” Lisa explained.

Lisa Curry made the shock revelation on the podcast The Healthy Her. (Credit: Instagram/_amelia_phillips)

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“I mean, I’ve got photos on my phone where a couple of times I’ve looked at them and I’m thinking ‘hang on a minute, what happened here?’

“Because to me it looks like someone has bashed her,” the former swimming star candidly admitted. “And I’m not quite a hundred per cent sure that that didn’t happen, because of the photos on my phone.”

Lisa explained that, at the time, Jaimi would tell her she fell over or bumped into a door, but that on reflection, she is not so sure.

“I knew some of the really dodgy people that were around her, and now when I look at the photos I think, ‘you don’t get a black eye from [bumping into something like that],” she told podcast host Amelia Phillips.

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“I’m still trying to understand… and it’s really hard.”

Lisa Curry shared how Jaimi used to send her photos, including ones of her with bruises. (Credit: Instagram/lisacurry)

Jaimi’s personal struggle began when she was just 15 years old, at a time when Lisa herself was navigating symptoms of peri-menopause and trying to manage them.

“So it was for the next 18 years that we had to find the way that we could all keep moving forward as a family,” Lisa shared. “Keep turning up for work, keep trying to stay positive, trying to stay strong for the other kids.

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“With all the ups and downs and hospital visits – there was a lot of screaming and misunderstanding and judgement and ‘you have no idea what I’m going through’, and as much as we tried… The medical system I feel really let us down.

“As good as they were and as great as they looked after [Jaimi], they didn’t have any answers and the amount of times they just sent her home…

“She was really, really unwell and we couldn’t save her,” Lisa reflected. “And so I was going through that, and a marriage breakdown, and menopause all at once.”

Lisa is now an advocate for women’s health and has co-founded a supplement and lifestyle company. (Credit: Instagram/lisacurry)

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Lisa – who is now an advocate for women’s health and is co-founder of the supplement and lifestyle company Happy Healthy You – revealed how over time, she has come to the understanding that “every loss is a lesson of some sort”.

“I’ve really tried hard to work out why I’m feeling the way that I’m feeling, what does it mean, where does it come from, how can I pass it on to other people in a more positive way,” she explained. “How can I help people get through it.”

But, at times, the star admitted she “didn’t know” how she got through it herself.

“Sometimes I ask myself that,” she said, crediting her fortitude to the mental strength she needed to excel in sport.

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“But a less strong person may not be here,” she shared.

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14.

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