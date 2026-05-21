Sad reason Kylie kept second diagnosis secret as family struggle laid bare

In 2005, Kylie Minogue was in Melbourne, spending time with family in the days before the Australian leg of her Showgirl tour was set to kick off, when she was forced to announce a shock diagnosis to fans.

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The beloved entertainer had discovered she had breast cancer – although she bravely told fans, “hopefully all will work out fine and I’ll be back with you all again soon”.

As far as the world knew, it did all work out fine – albeit after the star underwent a lumpectomy to remove breast tissue, and gruelling chemotherapy treatment.

In 2006 she credited her experience to giving her a new outlook on life, telling Britain’s Sky One television channel, “I just want to do everything, I really do. I honestly don’t want to sound soppy or too cliched, but that’s the way it is.

“It’s nice to take a walk and it’s nice to see friends. I just can’t help but see things differently.”

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Now, 20 years later, the 57-year-old star has revealed that she actually received a second cancer diagnosis in early 2021 – and yet this time she kept it secret.

Kylie Minogue has opened up about why she kept her second cancer diagnosis a secret. (Credit: Getty)

“I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time,” the star shared in her new three-part Netflix documentary, Kylie.

“Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well. Hey, who knows what’s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me … my passion for music is greater than ever.”

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Despite her upbeat evaluation, Kylie candidly shared that she struggled to find the right time to share the news with fans, even after she found renewed success in 2023 with her hit single Padam Padam.

“I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person,” she explained.

“I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life. And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself.”

Kylie Minogue in 2006 at her first performance since her first cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Getty)

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By speaking out now, the star hopes she helps someone else successfully navigate a diagnosis.

“There will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check ups,” the star said in promotional material for her Netflix dodo.

“Early detection was very helpful and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today.”

It’s not the only personal revelation the star makes in the series. Elsewhere in the documentary, Kyle shared how she tried to have children after her first cancer fight.

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At the time of her first diagnosis, she was in a relationship with French actor Olivier Martinez.

Kylie shared how she went through IVF after her first cancer struggle. She split with Olivier Martinez in 2007. (Credit: Getty)

“It was always with such a thread of hope but I couldn’t not try,” the star explained.

“I did try IVF a number of times. If it had happened it would have been just shy of a miracle. But it didn’t work out that way.

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“One can’t help but wonder what it would have been like.”

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