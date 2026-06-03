‘Shattered’: John Farnham’s news moved fans. Now his hidden torment is revealed

John Farnham candidly admits he doesn’t think he’d be here were it not for the love and support of his wife Jilly.

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“I honestly don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for her. She has been through everything with me,” the beloved performer, who retired from the spotlight in 2022 following an oral cancer diagnosis, told the Herald Sun in a moving interview published May 29.

The 76-year-old shared how, throughout his health battle, his wife kept reminding him of why he “needed to keep pushing through”.

John Farnham credited his wife for helping him push through. (Credit: Getty)

“And it wasn’t just me,” the father-of-two went on. “She was supporting the boys and the whole family at the same time. Everyone needs to know, Jill is the rock for all of us.”

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The You’re the Voice singer gave the rare interview as it was announced that he had given the go-ahead for a concert, The Songs of John Farnham: A Living Legend, to be held in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on September 20.

The star-studded event will feature a host of world famous performers – Ceine Dion and Hugh Jackman via satellite, as well as Tina Arena, Jimmy Barnes, Mahalia Barnes, Richard Marx, Jessica Mauboy, Keith Urban and many more.

Poignantly, it will raise funds for Head and Neck Cancer Australia – an organisation which supported John during his own personal cancer battle.

The star himself, however, will not sing at the event – and he has now candidly admitted he will never perform on stage again.

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“We can rule that out,” the star told the Herald Sun. “Because of the surgeries to my mouth and face over the past few years, singing on stage is not something I can consider again. It’s just not possible.”

Now, sources close to the family have revealed just how that realisation has impacted the star, revealing how his wife as well as his close friend Gaynor Wheatley – who lost her own husband, legendary promoter Glen Wheatley, just months before John’s diagnosis – have helped him.

“He was shattered when he realised he would never be able to sing for the fans again, and that’s taken him months to accept,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “And at first this whole idea of a tribute concert was just too overwhelming.

“He felt it was something that should happen when he’s gone, not while he’s still kicking and breathing!” the insider adds.

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The source said that’s when his wife and friend stepped in.

John Farnham’s son Rob shared this photo of them together to celebrate his father’s birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

“Jilly and Gaynor helped him understand that it was a wonderful thing, not just for him, but for his fans,” the insider goes on.

“Jill and Gaynor are both very formidable women and they both love John to bits, so, of course, they wanted him to agree to the tribute and encouraged him to embrace it and help choose the songs and the artists.”

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John has long been known for his humble approach to life, and said himself he felt “terribly uncomfortable” when first approached about the idea of a tribute concert.

“I didn’t want it to happen at all. It sounded too much like a big, crazy idea and frankly, a lot of fuss and work for everyone,” he told the Herald Sun.

Finally being told that the event could be a way to raise funds for head and neck cancer charities swayed him.

“That changed my mind. I had to look at this a different way,” he shared.

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Now, there are calls for the special occasion to be televised so that even more Australians can celebrate the life work of one of the country’s greatest performers.

John with his wife Jilly, son James and his partner Tessa. (Credit: Instagram)

‘What an event that is going to be,” Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told 3AW Breakfast with Ross and Russel on June 1. “I think it’s going to be fantastic. It’s a great line-up of people.

“There’s still more to be added and I hope they recognise some of the early days stuff that John did.

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“A lot of people have been asking, ‘Is it going to be televised?’ Well I would say yes, it will be, but what they want to do, quite rightly, is sell the tickets for the venue.”

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14.

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