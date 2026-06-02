Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s youngest daughter Faith left ‘furious’ amid family ‘conflict’

The fallout from Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s highly publicised split is taking a heavy toll on their family, and sources reveal that their youngest daughter, 15-year-old Faith, feels like she is caught directly in the crossfire.

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As the teenager navigates the emotional wreckage of her parents’ divorce, insiders say she is struggling deeply with the changing family dynamics and is harbouring a fierce desire to protect her father.

Nicole and Keith, who wed in 2006 and called time on their 19-year marriage in September 2025, settled their split in early 2026, with custody arrangements in place. Previously it’s been reported that their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, are living with their mother, and that their father-daughter relationships have hit rocky ground.

Faith rallies around Keith Urban after Sunday Rose’s bold Instagram move

Things became undeniably public last month when Sunday unfollowed her father on social media, though she later refollowed him. According to Woman’s Day sources, this bold public move left Faith “furious” with her sister.

“Faith was always a bit of a daddy’s girl and she’s missing him being in her world 24/7,” says an insider. “She doesn’t like all this conflict and feeling like she has to take sides. She was furious that Sunday would take such a public step.”

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Nicole and Keith before their split, pictured with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith, and niece Sybella (Credit: Getty)

The split has taken a toll on the teenager, who has been left heartbroken that two people who have once been so loving and supportive are now no longer on good terms.

“Poor Faith is confused by how two people can go from being loving and supportive for years to where things are now,” our source adds. “She knows her mum needs her right now, but she’s also worried about her dad, who doesn’t have the same support network around him Nicole does.”

Sunday Rose’s Sydney trip as Keith grapples with ‘isolation’

Sunday Rose recently attended an event in Sydney, with the soon-to-be 18-year-old stepping out for the launch of Miu Miu Beauty’s newest fragrance Miutine.

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“It is definitely my second home,” the fashionista said of being back in Sydney.

“It is a quick trip for me but very sweet, I am really happy to be back. I just think seeing everybody I know when I come and knowing everywhere and going back to my favourite restaurants and everything is really fun about coming back here all of the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunday rose🧚🏻‍♀️ (@sundayrose) Woman’s Day previously reported that Keith’s relationship with Sunday has come under strain following the marriage breakdown, with insiders claiming he was left feeling “numb” after Sunday credited Nicole alone for being her “biggest inspiration” in life in a media interview. And as 58-year-old Keith reportedly grapples with feelings of isolation and sadness, a source tells Woman’s Day he’s working on self-improvement of the physical kind. “He loves getting pampered at the spa, getting massages, getting his hair highlighted, his nails done, and now at this stage in life he’s also very big into treatments to tighten his skin,” the insider claims. “He just dropped a small fortune, to get ready for his tour and all the promo.” Related

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