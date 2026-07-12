Commonwealth Games commentator Matt Shirvington on the surprise royal meeting he’ll never forget

If Matt Shirvington had a highlight from his athletics career, you might assume it would be the 1998 Commonwealth Games where he won bronze as part of the 4x100m Men’s Relay.

But when TV WEEK spoke to the Sunrise presenter ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, in which he will be part of the commentary team, ‘Shirvo’ says it’s the moments on home soil that stick with him.

Matt Shirvington on the thrill of Aussie pride

“Having the opportunity to compete at both the Sydney 2000 Olympics and Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games in front of a home crowd is something I’ll always treasure,” Matt, 47, tells TV WEEK. “Walking into the stadium wearing the green and gold and representing your country – in front of your country – is a feeling that’s hard to describe.”

Shirvo has plenty to be thankful for. (Photographer: Kristina Soljo)

A five-time national champion and still one of Australia’s fastest sprinters, Shirvo came agonisingly close to an individual podium finish at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, placing fourth in the final. He followed up with appearances at the highest level for the Athletics World Championships, the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and the Commonwealth Games in 2006.

Shortly after the 2006 Commonwealth Games, Matt hung up his spikes for good and retired from competitive sports.

“You never really know when your last Games will be,” Matt explains. “As an athlete, you’re always focused on what’s in front of you rather than thinking about the end. Looking back now, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I had to compete on that stage.”

Matt showed off his speed at the 1998 Commonwealth Games. (Credit: Getty)

A royal encounter

Matt – who has three children, Sienna, Winter and Lincoln with wife Jessica – has met stars from all over the world during his time as a sportsman. But perhaps, no one compares to Her Majesty The Queen, whom he met during the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

“I was fortunate enough to meet Queen Elizabeth II [during the Olympics]. That’s something I’ll never forget,” he says. “It was a special moment and one of those experiences that really makes you appreciate the significance of representing your country on the world stage.”

The commentary team, led by legend Bruce McAvaney, are ready for anything. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Since that time, Matt hasn’t wandered too far from the action. As the co-host of Sunrise alongside Nat Barr, he has the privilege of meeting sports stars on the job. But there’s one he’s yet to meet…

“Someone like Usain Bolt would be fascinating,” he says. “Not just because of everything he achieved on the track, but because of the way he transformed athletics and inspired so many people around the world.”

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Expect the unexpected at the Commonwealth Games

On the other side of the microphone, Matt has a different training schedule when it comes to calling the prolific event. During a live event like the 2026 Commonwealth Games, he has to be prepared, because everything and anything can happen!

“Something unexpected is almost guaranteed to happen,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve had athletes wander into live shots, interviews interrupted and plenty of moments where you just have to think on your feet. That’s part of the fun of live television, though. You learn pretty quickly to embrace the chaos, keep smiling and trust your instincts because viewers often enjoy those unscripted moments the most.”

Matt joined Natalie Barr on the Sunrise desk in 2023. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Not to play favourites, Matt says he hopes to see an Aussie medal in the event he so narrowly missed out on: the men’s 100m sprint.

“It’s one of the toughest events in world sport, but the depth we’ve got in Australian sprinting right now is genuinely exciting,” he says. “There’s a real chance we could have multiple Australians fighting for medals, which would’ve seemed almost impossible not that long ago.”

While his training schedule may be far different these days, Matt insists he still tries to get out for a run when he can: “just maybe not as fast as I used to!” he laughs.

“[But] it’s still a big part of my life because it’s a great way to clear the mind and stay fit. The Sunrise alarm clock means it takes a bit more planning these days, but I still try to get out whenever I can.”



The 2026 Commonwealth Games begins Friday July 24 on Channel Seven and 7Plus