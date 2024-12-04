Rita Ora debuts new look with shocking transformation

Rita Ora is known for her incredible style and stunning looks, but now the singer has taken to the red carpet to debut a completely jaw-dropping transformation.

See her new look below.

Rita Ora at the 2024 British Fashion Awards. (Credit: Getty)

At the British Fashion Awards in December 2024, the 34-year-old channelled major ‘80s vibes and rocked a sandy blonde pixie haircut and bleached brows in conjunction with an oversized grey suit, striped shirt and pink spotted tie.

This isn’t the first time Rita Ora has changed up her look, as the former The Voice Australia coach has been through many hair colour and style changes over the years, but it is the first time we’ve seen her go for such a bold transformation.

Rita has had multiple shades of blonde and brunette hair and has experimented with countless lengths, cuts, and styles.

As the founder of haircare brand TYPEBEA, she’s super passionate about making sure she takes great care of her hair amidst all these changes.

Continue scrolling to see some of Rita Ora’s most iconic looks!

