Rita Ora debuts new look with shocking transformation

Rita Ora is known for her incredible style and stunning looks, but now the singer has taken to the red carpet to debut a completely jaw-dropping transformation.
See her new look below.
At the British Fashion Awards in December 2024, the 34-year-old channelled major ‘80s vibes and rocked a sandy blonde pixie haircut and bleached brows in conjunction with an oversized grey suit, striped shirt and pink spotted tie.
This isn’t the first time Rita Ora has changed up her look, as the former The Voice Australia coach has been through many hair colour and style changes over the years, but it is the first time we’ve seen her go for such a bold transformation.
Rita has had multiple shades of blonde and brunette hair and has experimented with countless lengths, cuts, and styles.
As the founder of haircare brand TYPEBEA, she’s super passionate about making sure she takes great care of her hair amidst all these changes.
Continue scrolling to see some of Rita Ora’s most iconic looks!
2023
Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Rita went back to her roots in 2023 with a warm blonde colour and super curly locks.
2022
MTV EMAs
She lightened things up again in 2022, bleaching her eyebrows.
2021
Being The Ricardos Premiere
Rita loves a bit of volume.
2020
London
During Covid she opted for a shorter cut and embraced her curls with an ombre blonde colour.
2019
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
In 2019 Rita had a platinum blonde colour that she styled with slick sides and a voluminous top.
2018
Vanity Fair Oscars Party
In 2018 she went warmer once again and rocked her beautiful curls.
2017
Met Gala
At the 2017 Met Gala, Rita styled her locks in a platinum blonde buzz cut with an intricate leaf design.
2016
New York Fashion Week
In 2016 she went for a warmer blonde once again!
2015
Rita’s platinum blonde returned in 2015, this time in a super short cut.