The Block’s Mat Johnson reveals his surprising new venture

This year’s Block contestant Mat Johnson has bought a new property and it’s not what you’d expect!

The fan favourite from the 2025 season of The Block has purchased a church in Brinkworth in South Australia for $250,000.

Mat, who starred on the show with his best friend Robby, is planning to renovate the property and share the journey through his new Instagram page MJS Church.

Mat purchased the property for $250,000. (Credit: Instagram)

“Life long dream and new journey loading,” he wrote on Instagram, announcing the new venture.

“Join me on a fabulous journey from The Block to transforming a country church into a vibrant home! Expect laughs, drama, & fabulous vibes!” the bio on the account reads.

The property was originally built in 1910 and it served as an Anglican church called St Mary Magdalene’s for decades. It’s a heritage listed building which features original details like leadlight glass windows, high ceilings and double timber doors.

Mat and Robby quickly became fan favourites on this season of The Block, with their fellow contestants and the audience falling in love with their wicked sense of humour and kind hearts.

The pair were tipped to be the winners of the 21st season of the reality show, however they ended up walking away with just $109,999 between after Danny Wallis bought their house for $3,099,999,

“A couple of hundred grand each would have been amazing,” Mat told Woman’s Day after the auction.

Mat and Robby were fan favourites on this season of The Block. (Credit: Instagram)

“Our real estate agent is the one agent in the area. She came in and told us what this would go for and she was bang on the money. Exactly the dollar that she said. If this house was in a different area, it would probably have a five in front of it.”

While Mat and Robby won’t have to pay tax on their winnings, a previous contestant who appeared on The Block told Yahoo Lifestyle there is a condition put on their funds.

“You don’t get it for 12 months,” they shared. “It’s spread over that period so you don’t talk bad on the show and if so, you don’t get your money.”

2023 runners-up Eliza and Liberty also told the publication that contestants receive their prize money “in instalments”.

