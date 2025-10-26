The Block 2025 auction disappointment as contestants feel the void without Adrian Portelli’s bidding power

Everyone knew that Adrian Portelli wasn’t expected to show up at The Block 2025 auctions – but few realised just how much his absence would show.

While a representative of the high-profile billionaire did reportedly make an appearance, not a single bid was placed, leaving contestants watching their hard work fall flat under the hammer.

Adrian, known for his deep pockets and habit of snapping up multiple properties at The Block auctions, has been a driving force behind the show’s record-breaking results in recent years. But his absence this season made a noticeable difference.

Of the five properties, only three sold under the hammer, while two were passed in – a stark difference to the 2024 auction which saw all five houses sell for an impressive profit.

(Credit: Nine)

Mat admitted that house five’s expectations were modest but hopeful this year.

“A couple of hundred grand each would have been amazing,” he said. “Our real estate agent is the one agent in the area. She came in and told us what this would go for and she was bang on the money. Exactly the dollar that she said. If this house was in a different area, it would probably have a five in front of it.”

But with no big spender driving up the bids, the auctions struggled to hit those inflated reserves that The Block has become notorious for in the past few years.

Emma didn’t hold back, saying, “Having Adrian not return this year, well you can see the outcome.”

Ben chimed in, “He’s just inflated prices and set those expectations a bit too high. This is real estate – the reality of it.”

(Credit: Nine)

The mood among the contestants was a mix of frustration and realism, as many pointed out that average buyers simply can’t compete with the sky-high valuations The Block has set in recent years.

“I hope they learn from it,” said Can, while Han added, “Hopefully the contestants in Mount Eliza [in 2026] have a better run.”

With inflated reserves, cautious buyers, and no Adrian Portelli in sight, The Block 2025 ended with a hard market reality check.

