Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment The Block

A look inside Robby and Mat’s completed house on The Block 2025

House five!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

The Block auction day is fast approaching for the 2025 season, and as we anxiously await the results, we’re taking a look inside Robby and Mat’s completed house.

Advertisement

From clever design choices to their jaw dropping wine cellar, let’s take a closer look at what makes their renovation stand out ahead of the big day!

The Block 2025: Robby and Mat’s house

(Credit: Nine)

Bathroom

Week 1

Robby and Mat had a very strong start to the competition this year, winning in week one!

The judges loved their bathroom‘s styling and functionality, scoring them 26.5/30.

(Credit: Nine)

Kids Bedrooms

Week 2

Unfortunately, the Adelaide duo struggled to impress with their kids bedrooms in week two.

The judges weren’t fans of the guest bedroom which they said felt like a grandmother’s room, and they especially didn’t like the headboard. The boys received 20.5/30 for their rooms.

Advertisement
(Credit: Nine)

Master Ensuite

Week 3

Robby and Mat redeemed themselves with their master ensuite in week three, with the judges loving their styling and tile choices.

They received 27.5/30 for the bathroom.

(Credit: Nine)

Master Bedroom

Week 4

The judges found it hard to fault Robby and Mat’s master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe, scoring them 25/30 in week four.

(Credit: Nine)

Living & Dining Room

Week 5

Robby and Mat took out the win once again in week five for their impressive living and dining room.

The judges adored their furniture choices and thought their styling was excellent. They received a score of 29.5/30 for the room!

(Credit: Nine)

Rumpus Room

Week 6

Robby and Mat’s rumpus room sadly fell flat for the judges in week six. They thought it was a poor effort and didn’t think it felt very Daylesford.

The boys received a score of 18/30.

Advertisement
(Credit: Nine)

Kitchen

Week 7

Kitchen week was a very positive one for Robby and Mat, with the judges saying there was a lot to love. 

Their Incredible appliance choices and styling helped them to win the week, with a score of 28.5/30.

(Credit: Nine)

Guest Suite

Week 8

Unfortunately the boys didn’t finish their guest suite bathroom in time, but the judges loved the bedroom.

They received 20.5/30 for the room.

(Credit: Nine)

Back of House

Week 9

The judges thought the boys’ European laundry was too small for a luxury house in Daylesford. But other than that they said there was so much to love, especially their powder room.

Robby and Mat scored 25.5/30 for the back of their house.

(Credit: Nine)

Terrace & Shed

Week 10

Robby and Mat knocked it out of the park in week 10 with their terrace and shed areas. They unveiled their highly anticipated wine cellar and chose to create an at-home gym, which wowed the judges.

The boys had a perfect week and received 30/30!

Advertisement
(Credit: Nine)

Backyard & Pool

Week 11

The judges loved everything about Robby and Mat’s backyard, including the huge open fire place, and the pool.

They were scored 38/40.

(Credit: Nine)

Front Yard

Week 12

Sadly, the boys struggled with budget issues in the final week of the competition – and it showed.

The judges found the front yard underwhelming and scored them 34.5/40.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, upcoming movies, and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement