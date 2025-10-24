A look inside Robby and Mat’s completed house on The Block 2025

The Block auction day is fast approaching for the 2025 season, and as we anxiously await the results, we’re taking a look inside Robby and Mat’s completed house.
From clever design choices to their jaw dropping wine cellar, let’s take a closer look at what makes their renovation stand out ahead of the big day!
The Block 2025: Robby and Mat’s house
Bathroom
Week 1
Robby and Mat had a very strong start to the competition this year, winning in week one!
The judges loved their bathroom‘s styling and functionality, scoring them 26.5/30.
Kids Bedrooms
Week 2
Unfortunately, the Adelaide duo struggled to impress with their kids bedrooms in week two.
The judges weren’t fans of the guest bedroom which they said felt like a grandmother’s room, and they especially didn’t like the headboard. The boys received 20.5/30 for their rooms.
Master Ensuite
Week 3
Robby and Mat redeemed themselves with their master ensuite in week three, with the judges loving their styling and tile choices.
They received 27.5/30 for the bathroom.
Master Bedroom
Week 4
The judges found it hard to fault Robby and Mat’s master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe, scoring them 25/30 in week four.
Living & Dining Room
Week 5
Robby and Mat took out the win once again in week five for their impressive living and dining room.
The judges adored their furniture choices and thought their styling was excellent. They received a score of 29.5/30 for the room!
Rumpus Room
Week 6
Robby and Mat’s rumpus room sadly fell flat for the judges in week six. They thought it was a poor effort and didn’t think it felt very Daylesford.
The boys received a score of 18/30.
Kitchen
Week 7
Kitchen week was a very positive one for Robby and Mat, with the judges saying there was a lot to love.
Their Incredible appliance choices and styling helped them to win the week, with a score of 28.5/30.
Guest Suite
Week 8
Unfortunately the boys didn’t finish their guest suite bathroom in time, but the judges loved the bedroom.
They received 20.5/30 for the room.
Back of House
Week 9
The judges thought the boys’ European laundry was too small for a luxury house in Daylesford. But other than that they said there was so much to love, especially their powder room.
Robby and Mat scored 25.5/30 for the back of their house.
Terrace & Shed
Week 10
Robby and Mat knocked it out of the park in week 10 with their terrace and shed areas. They unveiled their highly anticipated wine cellar and chose to create an at-home gym, which wowed the judges.
The boys had a perfect week and received 30/30!
Backyard & Pool
Week 11
The judges loved everything about Robby and Mat’s backyard, including the huge open fire place, and the pool.
They were scored 38/40.
Front Yard
Week 12
Sadly, the boys struggled with budget issues in the final week of the competition – and it showed.
The judges found the front yard underwhelming and scored them 34.5/40.