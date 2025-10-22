A look inside Han and Can’s completed house on The Block 2025

The Block 2025 auction day is just around the corner, and as we eagerly count down to the results, we’re stepping inside Han and Can’s finished home.
From smart design decisions to the thoughtful details that bring warmth and personality, here’s a closer look at what makes their renovation shine ahead of the big day.
The Block 2025: Han and Can’s house
Bathroom
Week 1
The first week of the competition was rough for Han and Can, who failed to finish their bathroom.
The judges liked the basins and curved tiled wall, but their unfinished room scored them 19.5/30.
Kids Bedrooms
Week 2
In week two, Han and Can received mixed results from the judges, who critiqued the functionality of the rooms and the decision to turn one of the kids bedrooms into a nursery.
Ultimately, they placed fourth and received 24/30 for their rooms.
Master Ensuite
Week 3
Han and Can’s master ensuite wowed the judges, and their use of a bonus point saw them come in first place.
The see-through bathtub was a hit, and the judges applauded the ‘day spa feel’ of the space.
Master Bedroom
Week 4
Despite a win the week prior, Han and Can’s Master Bedroom was not a favorite of the judges. “I absolutely hate it,” Marty said. “I actually want to vomit.”
The divisive blue room was also labeled abrasive and intense, scoring a 20/30.
Living & Dining Room
Week 5
Han and Can’s living and dining room impressed the judges, who hailed them as the competition’s dark horse.
The strong styling and safe colour palette saw the team come forth with a score of 27.5/30.
Rumpus Room
Week 6
Can and Han took out their second win of the season with their family-friendly rumpus room the following week, with Marty Fox noting the room was marketable.
The judges scored Han and Can 29 ¼ /30.
Kitchen
Week 7
House Two continued their unpredictable and divisive Block journey with a kitchen that drew drastically different results from the judges. labeled “too white” and lacking a heart by Shayna, Marty, on the other hand, found it pleasant.
They received 26.5/30 for the room.
Guest Suite
Week 8
The couple’s decision not to include a kitchenette saw them lose points for their guest suite.
Otherwise, the room was well-received, and the judges enjoyed the balanced and nuanced room, earning them 23.5/30 for the room.
Back of House
Week 9
Week nine was a big week for the teams as they were tasked with completing the entire back of their houses.
Great planning and an expensive colour palette saw Han and Can come second with a score of 27.5/30.
Terrace & Shed
Week 10
Han and Can’s decision to include a Japanese garden in the alfresco once again divided judges, and a lack of attention to detail saw the team come in fifth place.
They received a score of 21/30 for their terrace and shed area.
Backyard & Pool
Week 11
Han and Can’s choice to continue their Japanese theme saw Landscaping week once again land them in fifth place.
House two received 31.5/40 for their backyard and pool, which was labeled harsh and not family friendly.
Front Yard
Week 12
Han and Can’s front yard and facade saw house two finish in a stronger position, landing in third place for the final week of the show.
They received 35.5/40 for the space, which divided judges with the inclusion of a Japanese arbour.