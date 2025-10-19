The Block’s Mat Johnson is going to be a dad!

There’s going to be another baby from The Block gang!

Advertisement

This season, we’ve already seen Emma and Ben and Steph and Gian expect a little one, and now, Mat Johnson has revealed that he’s going to be a parent too.

Mat, who is paired with his best friend Robby on the show, revealed the news right before auction day.

“I have always wanted to be a dad, especially in this later part of my life,” Mat told New Idea.

Mat is having a baby with his friend Leah and they first met 20 years ago when Leah first sat down in Mat’s hairdressing chair. They’ve been friends ever since.

Advertisement

Leah, who is in a same-sex relationship, approached Mat with the idea over a year or so ago. While he said no at first, he realised that having a child together would be an incredible experience and a year later, they started the IVF process.

“I didn’t know if I was ready at that stage of my life, and I think I was terrified because I have a very good life that I worked decades to be able to have,” he shared.

Leah said she was “ecstatic” when Mat changed his mind. However, the IVF process wasn’t easy on the pair and it took several years before Leah fell pregnant. But just a week into Mat’s journey on The Block, Leah found out she was pregnant. Knowing how important The Block was Mat, she decided not to tell him until he got back — but that meant she was already three months pregnant.

Best friends Rob and Matt smashed out landscaping week. (Image: Rob and Mat / Instagram)

Advertisement

“I was so nervous,” Leah said.

“After Mat returned, I booked in to get my hair done, the very last appointment that he had for the day, and I sat there in my baggy clothes and gave him a card. It had the ultrasound in it, and Mat just looked at me and said, ‘congratulations!’”

While it took him a second to understand what was going on, he was overjoyed when he realised he was going to be a dad.

Advertisement

Now, Mat and Leah plan on co-parenting their little boy together.

Congratulations!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.