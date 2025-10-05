The Block’s Emma and Ben make a shocking confession about their baby shower

The Block’s Emma and Ben are thrown a joint baby shower with former Blockheads Steph and Gian as they celebrate their next big stage of life: becoming parents. But they admit their happy grins were more like ‘brave faces’ during the big celebratory event.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t going to go,” Ben, 32, tells TV WEEK. “And, when I saw Mum there, I was almost in tears. The week had broken me. I was trying to get into it, but I was pretty distracted.”

Steph and Emma’s babies are due just one week apart! (Credit: Nine Network)

While the couple is 18 weeks pregnant on The Block this week, they revealed that they welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Bailey Colter Cox in late September.

“We’re so overjoyed,” Emma told Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“I was going to say he’s going to be very spoiled, but he has already been very spoiled.”

This week on The Block, however, Emma and Ben faced major setbacks during Landscaping Week, after a huge concrete slab that had been poured in their backyard had to be ripped up. The mistake cost them over $20,000.

“I remember just dreading landscaping because it was the unknown,” Ben admits.

Advertisement

“And the unknown was exactly what went wrong – that concrete slab!”

A concrete slab really tests the married couple this week. (Credit: Nine Network)

They are also dealing with beady side eyes from their neighbours, who aren’t happy with the fact that they’re now showcasing their not-so-secret weapon – a wine cellar. Some see it as copying Mat and Robby’s underground cellar that they had planned from week one.

“We felt our neighbours were not super in love with the idea that we did the cellar,” says pole dance instructor Emma, 33.

Advertisement

“We definitely see that in the upcoming Monday Domain walkarounds,” she teases.

Emma is a pole dance instructor and showed off her moves at her baby shower. (Credit: Nine Network)

When the pressure to deliver a beautiful backyard and a superior cellar all becomes too much, Ben has to take a moment for himself. The engineer is suffering his worst day on The Block so far.

“I was so disappointed in myself,” he reveals.

Advertisement

“I felt I’d let Em down because the yard was my domain, and I made a mistake that cost us heaps of money and time.”

Will Ben’s landscaping error prevent the parents-to-be delivering this week? And will it ruin their chances of success at auction?

You can watch the block on Channel Nine or 9Now.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.