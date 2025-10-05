Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The Block’s Emma and Ben make a shocking confession about their baby shower

What was really going on behind the scenes.
The Block’s Emma and Ben are thrown a joint baby shower with former Blockheads Steph and Gian as they celebrate their next big stage of life: becoming parents. But they admit their happy grins were more like ‘brave faces’ during the big celebratory event.

“I wasn’t going to go,” Ben, 32, tells TV WEEK. “And, when I saw Mum there, I was almost in tears. The week had broken me. I was trying to get into it, but I was pretty distracted.” 

Steph and Emma open presents together at their joint baby shower on The Block.
Steph and Emma’s babies are due just one week apart! (Credit: Nine Network)

While the couple is 18 weeks pregnant on The Block this week, they revealed that they welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Bailey Colter Cox in late September.

“We’re so overjoyed,” Emma told Woman’s Day.

“I was going to say he’s going to be very spoiled, but he has already been very spoiled.”

This week on The Block, however, Emma and Ben faced major setbacks during Landscaping Week, after a huge concrete slab that had been poured in their backyard had to be ripped up. The mistake cost them over $20,000. 

“I remember just dreading landscaping because it was the unknown,” Ben admits.

“And the unknown was exactly what went wrong – that concrete slab!” 

Emma and Ben in hi-vis on site of The Block 2025.
A concrete slab really tests the married couple this week. (Credit: Nine Network)

They are also dealing with beady side eyes from their neighbours, who aren’t happy with the fact that they’re now showcasing their not-so-secret weapon – a wine cellar. Some see it as copying Mat and Robby’s underground cellar that they had planned from week one.

“We felt our neighbours were not super in love with the idea that we did the cellar,” says pole dance instructor Emma, 33.

“We definitely see that in the upcoming Monday Domain walkarounds,” she teases.

Emma dances on a pole at her own baby shower on The Block.
Emma is a pole dance instructor and showed off her moves at her baby shower. (Credit: Nine Network)

When the pressure to deliver a beautiful backyard and a superior cellar all becomes too much, Ben has to take a moment for himself. The engineer is suffering his worst day on The Block so far. 

“I was so disappointed in myself,” he reveals.

“I felt I’d let Em down because the yard was my domain, and I made a mistake that cost us heaps of money and time.” 

Will Ben’s landscaping error prevent the parents-to-be delivering this week? And will it ruin their chances of success at auction? 

You can watch the block on Channel Nine or 9Now.

