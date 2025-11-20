The Block’s Emma & Ben face heartbreaking decision to sell their family home following auction nightmare

Just months after welcoming their son Bailey and charming Australia as the drama-free duo on The Block, Emma and Ben Cox are facing an unexpected and emotional new chapter, one that’s forced them to put their beloved family home on the market.

The fan-favourite Melbourne couple, who juggled renovations with a surprise pregnancy reveal on the show, admitted in a new interview that they’re still coming to terms with the shock of their Block home being passed in at auction. Bidding stalled just shy of their $2.99 million reserve, leaving the pair without the fairytale ending they’d hoped the competition would bring.

“It was extremely disappointing,” they recently confessed to Mamamia. The couple poured “heart [and] soul” into their meticulously crafted home, hoping the auction would set up a secure future for their growing family.

Emma and Ben have opened up about life after The Block. (Credit: Nine Network)

With their Block property still awaiting a buyer, the couple say they’ve had to make the tough call to list the home they already own, a home they lovingly renovated before heading onto the show.

They describe it as their “dream home,” the one they imagined raising Bailey in. “We’re just 10 years too early,” they explained.

The couple admitted tp the publication that the move wasn’t part of the original plan. If the auction had gone their way, they hoped to stay put. Instead, uncertainty around the unsold Block house has left them, as Emma puts it, “in limbo.”

“The best option now is to sell and move forward,” she explained, acknowledging that letting go of a home they adore is “sad” but necessary.

The couple have still not sold their Block house. (Credit: Nine)

Despite the rollercoaster of the past few months, one thing has brought pure joy: baby Bailey Colter Cox.

Born nearly five weeks early after a whirlwind labour, Bailey has already stolen the couple’s hearts. Emma previously told Woman’s Day that they were “so overjoyed,” and that their tiny son had been “very spoiled” from day one.

Now settled into life as new parents, the pair are relishing every moment, even the bleary-eyed 3am feeds. They say Bailey is thriving, smiling, gaining weight and keeping them endlessly entertained.

The couple welcomed their first child, Bailey, who joined them on Auction day. (Credit: Nine)

While the disappointment of auction night still stings, Em and Ben’s passion for renovating hasn’t dimmed. In fact, they’ve already set their sights on their next big project.

Whether it’s another full-scale renovation or a brand-new build, they promise fans will see “a lot more home reno love” on their Instagram in the months ahead.

And they won’t be alone, their Block friendships remain strong and the couple told Mamamia that they’ve kept in touch with the entire cast, but have formed a particularly close bond with Britt and Taz, who share similar interests and family values.

Emma and Ben have remained close with their Block family. (Credit: Nine)

Despite a bittersweet ending, the couple insist they wouldn’t change a thing about their Block journey. From forming lifelong friendships to building one of the competition’s standout homes (all while preparing to welcome their son), the experience has left them with cherished memories.

“We loved every second,” they told the publication.

And as they prepare to farewell their dream home and step into a new one with Bailey in their arms, the couple are still hopeful their Block journey isn’t closed.

“The house is still on the market and we are keeping our fingers and toes crossed that the perfect buyer comes along and falls in love with our home as much as we did.”

