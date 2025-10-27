Here’s what happens next for the houses that didn’t sell on The Block’s Auction Day

“Going once, going twice, sold!” Those are the words every contestant expects to hear after completing twelve grueling weeks on The Block.

Advertisement

But what happens when they fail to sell?

Surprisingly, it’s a scenario that’s become more frequent on The Block Australia, and the 2025 season saw audiences watch the heartbreaking moment play out not once, but twice, as House One and House Two failed to sell under the hammer.

While House Three saw Britt and Taz net $420,000 over reserve plus a $100,000 winner prize during Auction Day, it was a different story for Emma and Ben, and Han and Can, who walked away with nothing – but it’s not over yet.

Despite the high reserves, Britt and Taz were able to pocket $410,000 (plus the $100,000 winning prize). (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

What happens if a house doesn’t sell on The Block

Usually, the teams on The Block expect to make a decent amount of winnings on the house renovation competition. After reserve prices are set, the teams can take home any additional profits made on the winning bid.

For some, that profit can be huge. In the 2023 season, Steph and Gian took home $1.75 million in prize money. For others, it’s substantially less, like Darren and Deanne, who made $10,000 above reserve in season nine.

But, for others, Auction Day doesn’t see them walk away with a single cent after their real estate agents call off bidding. But, as we’ve seen in previous seasons, this surprising move can actually help the teams in the long run.

Ben and Emma were left devastated after their house was passed in. (Credit: Woman’s Day)

Advertisement

When a house on The Block fails to sell, the properties return to the market in the hopes they will sell via a private sale campaign.

If this happens, the same rules apply, and the team will take home any profits made on top of the reserve price.

For Ankur and Sharon in 2022, this strategy worked, and they sold their house a week later, netting them a profit of $170,000.

Likewise, Leah and Ash took home $155,000 after their house sat on the market for almost four months after the 2023 season. Whilst uncertain and lengthy, the long game proved smart, with Kristy and Brett only making $65,000 during Auction Day in the same season.

Advertisement

Han and Can’s property also failed to sell during the Auction Day.

Real Estate Agents on The Block are more likely to suggest this strategy on slow Auction Days to avoid teams walking away with no earnings, a storyline which has unfortunately also played out a few times over the seasons.

In season four, Amie and Katrina were left empty-handed after their Richmond house sold for exactly the reserve price after auction.

Dylan and Jenny’s house from season 18 sold for $180,000 less than the reserve, also walking away empty-handed.

Advertisement

The Block houses were priced much higher than the average home in Daylesford. (Credit: Nine)

Were the reserve prices too high?

The reserve prices this year ruffled some feathers, with many believing they were too high since they were set more than $2 million above the Daylesford median house price.

After learning of their reserves the Friday before Auction Day, all five teams attempted to lobby for the figure to be reduced, especially since houses in the Victorian suburb typically sell for between $810,000 and $825,000; however, Channel Nine would not budge.

“I wasn’t even consulted about what I thought they should be,” executive Julian Cress said. “These decisions are made at a much higher level at Nine.”

Advertisement

“I don’t think that five houses have ever been sold [at auction] in one single day [in Daylesford]… and as it turns out it still hasn’t,” he added before revealing he held no doubts that the final two houses would eventually sell.

“I’m confident because I know that these are beautiful homes, they’ve been really well built and they’re really in a setting in a wonderful town,” he said.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.