Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Mel C spices it up in Ibiza with Aussie boyfriend Chris Dingwall as rumours she’s planning to move to Australia ramp up!

Mel's all at sea over Chris.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
wade sellers Entertainment Editor
Loading the player...

With the new season of The Voice Australia officially underway, Melanie Chisholm appears to be taking in the last rays of the European summer with her hunky Aussie boyfriend Chris Dingwall!

Advertisement

The 51-year-old looked just as “sporty” as she did back in her Spice Girls days as she jumped off a luxury yacht and into the ocean in Ibiza alongside Chris.

(Credit: Backgrid)

In one instance, the pop star was seen planting a big kiss on her model boyfriend before jumping into the crystalline waters for a swim and paddleboard.

Just days prior, the loved-up pair, who went public at Wimbledon in July last year after months of fervent speculation, were seen on the Spanish island of Majorca, dining at lush restaurants and enjoying sunset drinks.

Advertisement
The pop star was seen planting a big kiss on her model boyfriend Chris Dingwall while on holiday in Ibiza. (Credit: Backgrid)

ROMANTIC GETAWAY

The couple are said to be making the most of their time away before they jet back to Australia where Mel will film The Voice’s live shows alongside her fellow coaches Richard Marx, Ronan Keating and Kate Miller-Heidke.

But could a more permanent move be on the cards? 

MOVING TO OZ?

“Mel has absolutely fallen in love with Australia, it’s always held a very special place in her heart but working here, touring here and now obviously falling in love here, it means so much more,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

The source explains that the pair are “very aligned” on their goals for the future, with Chris said to be dedicated to his acting career while Mel is “very much” enjoying her DJ work and life as a coach on The Voice Australia.

The star lounged around before jetting back to Australia for The Voice Australia’s live shows. (Credit: Backgrid)

“It works perfectly, she’s found a new family here in Oz and has a fan base and now a TV project that brings all her passions together, it really is magic, they love being here,” the source adds.

Chris is Mel’s first love since splitting from her manager Joe Marshall, after seven years, in 2022.

Advertisement

She also shares a teenage daughter, Scarlett, with her ex-partner Thomas Starr.

wade sellers
Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

Wade first cut his teeth in the media industry at MTV Australia, working on their commercial and marketing teams, however after a couple of years chasing around Geordie Shore stars, he decided to make use of his Bachelor of Creative Writing degree (UTS) and move more into the content space.  He scored a role at Daily Mail Australia where he tested his endurance writing about animals and celebrities doing wild things well into the wee hours of the morning before jumping out of shift work and into print and hasn’t looked back!  Working as Woman’s Day’s Entertainment Editor, Wade writes about all things TV, film, books and a little bit of gossip, of course. His favourite celebrity he’s interviewed is Timothée Chalamet and his wildest job was flying to San Francisco for two days to review United’s new business lounge.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement