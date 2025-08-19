Mel C spices it up in Ibiza with Aussie boyfriend Chris Dingwall as rumours she’s planning to move to Australia ramp up!

With the new season of The Voice Australia officially underway, Melanie Chisholm appears to be taking in the last rays of the European summer with her hunky Aussie boyfriend Chris Dingwall!

Advertisement

The 51-year-old looked just as “sporty” as she did back in her Spice Girls days as she jumped off a luxury yacht and into the ocean in Ibiza alongside Chris.

(Credit: Backgrid)

In one instance, the pop star was seen planting a big kiss on her model boyfriend before jumping into the crystalline waters for a swim and paddleboard.

Just days prior, the loved-up pair, who went public at Wimbledon in July last year after months of fervent speculation, were seen on the Spanish island of Majorca, dining at lush restaurants and enjoying sunset drinks.

Advertisement

The pop star was seen planting a big kiss on her model boyfriend Chris Dingwall while on holiday in Ibiza. (Credit: Backgrid)

ROMANTIC GETAWAY

The couple are said to be making the most of their time away before they jet back to Australia where Mel will film The Voice’s live shows alongside her fellow coaches Richard Marx, Ronan Keating and Kate Miller-Heidke.

But could a more permanent move be on the cards?

MOVING TO OZ?

“Mel has absolutely fallen in love with Australia, it’s always held a very special place in her heart but working here, touring here and now obviously falling in love here, it means so much more,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

The source explains that the pair are “very aligned” on their goals for the future, with Chris said to be dedicated to his acting career while Mel is “very much” enjoying her DJ work and life as a coach on The Voice Australia.

The star lounged around before jetting back to Australia for The Voice Australia’s live shows. (Credit: Backgrid)

“It works perfectly, she’s found a new family here in Oz and has a fan base and now a TV project that brings all her passions together, it really is magic, they love being here,” the source adds.

Chris is Mel’s first love since splitting from her manager Joe Marshall, after seven years, in 2022.

Advertisement

She also shares a teenage daughter, Scarlett, with her ex-partner Thomas Starr.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.