They gave us all the feels with their amazing power ballads and belters over the last 10-plus years, but have you ever wondered where our favourite contestants from The Voice are now?

Well, we decided to get our stalking hats on and have a look at what these past winners are up to now.

From Eurovision contestants to science research ambassadors, the alumni from this hit reality show have achieved quite a lot since they became champions.

Have a look at what they’re up to now…

(Image: Getty) 01 Season 1: Karise Eden (2012) She wowed everyone with her blind audition belter This Is A Man’s World but since becoming Australia’s first The Voice champion under judge Seal, she’s had a few big moments. Karise gave birth to her son Blayden in December 2014 and went back on the road touring to promote her album, Things I’ve Done. The album debuted at #5 on the ARIA Chart, achieved gold sales status and was followed up by sold-out shows around the country. Then in January 2021, Karise gave birth to her daughter Hartley. These days, Karise continues to play live around Australia, performing regularly at coveted venues and main stages at festivals. Rock on mama!

(Image: Getty) 02 Season 2: Harrison Craig (2013) This Melbourne winner was another victory for Team Seal and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon! Not only has Harrison released three albums, topped the ARIA charts and toured around Australia, but he also worked with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute as an ambassador for their Genetics of Stuttering Study as he himself has lived with a stutter since the age of four. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Craig (@harrisoncraigofficial) He even released his own children’s book titled Harrison’s Song, which tells the story of overcoming his stutter to become an international performer. In May 2022, Harrison, Patti Newton and David Hobson went on tour together, performing Mother’s Day shows in Melbourne.

(Image: Getty) 03 Season 3: Anja Nissen (2014) After taking the season 3 crown for Team will.i.am in 2014, Anja jetted off to LA to collaborate with him and fellow music producer Cody Wise as well as produce a few more singles. Her self-titled debut album was released in 2014 and showcased her top performances from The Voice. In 2017, Anja took to the Eurovision stage and represented Denmark (this is when having Danish parents comes in handy!) in the final with her cracker tune Where I Am. View this post on Instagram A post shared by • A N J A • (@anjanissen) In June 2020, Anja released a new single; her first in three years, titled If We Only Had Tonight. She then released Can’t Do This in October the same year. As of April 2022, Anja was living in LA where she works as a singer-songwriter and vocal coach.

(Image: Getty) 04 Season 4: Ellie Drennan (2015) The Voice Australia’s youngest winner took the crown at just 15 years old with mentor Jessie J. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eloise Drennan (@elliedrennanxo) You may recognise her single Hard Love that was released back in 2016, but she then took some time off to focus on herself. Her Instagram is worth a follow if you’re into acoustic guitar covers and super cute dog pictures. Ellie still performs the occasional gig at food and wine festivals around Australia, but mainly keeps a low profile.

(Image: Getty) 05 Season 5: Alfie Arcuri (2016) Alfie soared to victory in 2016 and soon after released his debut album Zenith which featured his orginal song, Cruel. The album peaked at number 5 on the ARIA album chart at the time. He’s also a big advocate for LGBTIQ+ rights and was the first openly gay winner on the show. Speaking on the SBS show, The Feed, about growing up in a Catholic Italian household, Alfie said, “It’s pretty sad to think that for 24 years of my life, I felt like an outcast in this world…without fail, every single night, from when I was a teenager, from year 7 to 12, I literally prayed every single night, to God, to make me straight.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfie Arcuri (@alfiearcuri) In May 2017, Arcuri released If They Only Knew, followed by “Love is Love* In October 2017, a song in support of the “Yes” vote of Australia’s same-sex marriage plebiscite. In February 2019, Alfie performed his song To Myself at the final of Eurovision – Australia Decides, placing 5th out of 10 performers. Alfie travelled around Europe in 2021, and even now continues to write music and perform.

(Image: Nine) 06 Season 6: Judah Kelly (2017) Flying the flag again for Team Delta, Judah’s soulful country voice blew us away in 2017. His first album, Count On Me, was released shortly after his win and he also released a second album. Judah also showed off his modelling skills in a campaign for clothing brand, Johnny Bigg. The performer kept his Instagram followers up to date with his weight loss journey. In June 2020, Judah proudly revealed he lost a staggering 40kg! However it seems Judah isn’t as involved in performing as he once was. In January 2022, he shared a video of himself singing to Instagram with the caption: “It’s been a really long time since I’ve actually wanted to sing…” Here’s to a Judah comeback!

(Image: Nine) 07 Season 7: Sam Perry (2018) Sam was deemed to be a ‘controversial’ contestant because of his use of a looping device, but that didn’t stop the Team Kelly singer from taking out the competition. Since taking out the title and releasing his winner’s single, Trust Myself, he’s put out a second single, Looking For Light, and has been in several festivals, including Perth’s Sound On festival and Hyper festival. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Perry (@samperrymusic) In March 2019, he even opened for Jaden Smith during his Australian tour. Sam continues to sing and performed at the Big Pineapple festival in Queensland in May 2021.

Diana appeared on The Voice in seasons 1 and 8. (Image: Nine) 08 Season 8: Diana Rouvas (2019) Diana emerged triumphant from her second stint on the hit reality series, where she previously competed as part of Keith Urban’s team back in season one. In what was described as the “closest” Grand Finale in the show’s history, Diana beat out Jordan, Daniel and Zeek to win the top prize while competing on Boy George’s team. Immediately after the finale aired, Diana’s debut song Wait for No One was released, but failed to break the ARIA top 500. She went on to compete in Eurovision – Australia Decides in 2019, landing in seventh place. These days, the vocalist performs at regular gigs.

We thought he looked familiar! Chris is coach Guy Sebastian’s younger brother. (Image: Nine) 09 Season 9: Chris Sebsatian (2020) Guy Sebastian welled with tears as his little brother Chris Sebastian, then 31, re-took to The Voice stage in 2020 to perform Labrinth’s Jealous. After turning two chairs in season one, Chris didn’t make it past semi-finals. This time around, with Kelly Rowland as his coach, he sang his way to first place. Since his win, Chris has released two singles, Hard to Get to Love and Wasted on Me. He is also prolific on TikTok and welcomed a baby boy, Kingston Carter, in March 2022.

Bella supported Guy on his T.R.U.T.H. tour. (Image: Instagram) 10 Season 10: Bella Taylor Smith (2021) So impressed was Guy with then-23-year-old Bella Taylor Smith’s cover of Beyoncé’s version of Ave Maria that he blocked Jessica Mauboy’s chance to nab the artist for her own team. Selecting Guy as her mentor, Bella won over Australia – and The Voice competition in the process. The powerhouse has since released the single Nice To Know Ya and Look Me In The Eyes. In December 2021, she performed at Carols in the Domain and will also be supporting Guy on his upcoming T.R.U.T.H. tour. In April 2022, Bella announced her engagement to partner Josh Cole. And the couple recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in 2024!

From AFl to singing sensation! Lachie Gill was 2022’s winner (Image: Seven) 11 Season 11: Lachie Gill (2022) Lachie Gill was a shy former AFL player when he entered The Voice 2022. After doubting if he had the talent to take him far in the competition, the 24-year-old wound up beating three fan favourites to be crowned the winner. He walked away with $100,000 in prize money and a recording contract with Universal Music Australia. It may have only been a month since the show ended, but Lachie’s life has already changed dramatically. Lachie released his debut single Wasted Time, which reached #1 on the iTunes chart in early June. He’s has also performed at the TV WEEK Logies Live Site on the Gold Coast and during the Demons vs Lions game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The sky is the limit for Lachie and we can’t wait to see what he does next!

(Image: Seven) 12 Season 12: Tarryn Stokes (2023) After a tough competition and nail-biting finale, Tarryn Stokes took home the win on season 12 of The Voice Australia. The then 40-year-old Melbournian was under the guidance of Coach Rita Ora throughout the competition. After an epic semi-final showdown to secure her spot in the grand finale, she worked with songwriters and producers to release Nobody, an original single ahead of her win.