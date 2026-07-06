EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Christina on her ‘undeniable’ spark with Jarrad

On the very first day they met, Jarrad and Christina shared a steamy kiss. But in Monday night’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife, the 41-year-old almond farmer said goodbye to Carly – and then goodbye to Christina too.

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So what happened?

Christina says when she met Jarrad, after being chosen by his friend Rachel, she “certainly felt that spark”.

Jarrad sent home two of his ladies in one night. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It was pretty undeniable,” the 36-year-old writer explains to TV WEEK. “When I got there and realised there was an instant attraction and ease to our conversation, I was excited and, if I’m honest, a little surprised.”

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When Jarrad invited Christina back to his farm, she was “really excited” to meet the other women, Yvonne, Carly and Brodie.

“And that lasted all of seven seconds,” she adds. “I don’t think I fully grasped how challenging the situation would be, for me or them. It was like having the wind knocked out of me. The easiest way to describe it is like crashing a wedding you hadn’t been invited to.”

Christina felt her story with Jarrad was unfinished. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Christina says the way she met Jarrad, in a one-on-one situation, was “perfect” for her. But at the farm, the “reality of reality TV” hit.

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“Suddenly, I realised I was vying for a man’s heart with three other women,” she says. “I was completely out of my depth. Entering group dynamics, with existing relationships that had been building for weeks, I was trying to find my feet and naturally became a quieter version of myself. Even though there was something undeniable between Jarrad and I, it’s hard to build a connection while others share memories.”

Christina’s last meal at Jarrad’s farm. (Credit: Channel Seven)

She says leaving the farm was “emotional”.

“When I left, our story still felt a little unfinished, but I also knew that my connection with Jarrad hadn’t deepened enough to continue our journey. A great first date isn’t the same thing as a relationship.

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“Having said that, looking back, I’m still so glad I took the risk. I discovered a lifestyle that feels much more aligned with who I am and now I’m more certain of what I want my future to look like.”

Still single, Christina is now heading overseas.

“I’m taking a trip back home to Scotland, because after everything, sometimes all a girl really needs is a hug from her mum.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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