The Farmer Wants A Wife ladies blast Channel Seven for making Miranda a star: ‘She’s a bully’

The 2026 contestants of Farmer Wants A Wife have taken Channel Seven to task over the network’s attempt to make Miranda Chopping the breakout star of the season.

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Since her untimely exit from FWAW, Miranda has been heavily platformed by both the show’s social media pages and the network.

During her time on the show, Farmer Zac sent Miranda home after Maya accused her of calling her ‘desperate’, which she then relayed to Zac’s twin sister, Isobel. Zac confronted Miranda, deciding their connection could not continue and asked her to leave.

Despite her controversial time on the reality show, Miranda has been pushed as the breakout star of the season. In a divisive video shared on the FWAW social pages, Miranda was shown rewatching the series while providing nasty commentary about the women. In the video, she makes cruel taunts about her competitors, Grace and Maya.

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Away from the farm, Miranda was brought on The Morning Show to unpack her time on the show with hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies. More recently, Miranda has been teasing a podcast with another controversial reality star: Married at First Sight’s Gia Fleur.

With Miranda being consistently pushed by Channel Seven as the network’s rising star, a FWAW insider has revealed that the rest of the 2026 ladies are furious. “They’re very disappointed in Channel Seven for validating the bullying,” the source said.

“They’re upset at the way that they’re promoting her, and they’re promoting the bullying and the hate speech. Did your mum not teach you that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all? Why do we need to bring these other girls down? They’re beautiful girls.”

A number of FWAW 2026 contestants have contacted Channel Seven about the complaints, but the insider alleged that “nothing’s been done about” their concerns.

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“I know a number of girls have raised it with them — not just from Miranda’s farm — but from other farms. They’re just promoting her, like you shouldn’t be resharing posts and giving her promotion. It just doesn’t make any sense, especially when it’s a wholesome family show about farmers finding love.”

Farmer Wants A Wife viewers complain show is shedding its wholesome image

This isn’t the first time that contestants and viewers have raised issues with Miranda being given so much air time. In the comments of the controversial rewatching video, the majority of replies were heavily criticising FWAW for posting the video.

“This is a huge ick,” wrote former FWAW contestant, Jess Nathan. “Does not make me feel good about being involved with this production at all.”

The insider echoes rising concerns from FWAW fans that the reality show has lost its way this season, preferring messy drama over the wholesome love stories it’s known for.

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Miranda on Farmer Wants A Wife 2026. Credit: Seven,

“You can see all the hate in the comments online from the viewers expressing that they’re not liking the direction of the show, yet Channel Seven still seems to be promoting it.”

The source has revealed that while none of the FWAW has stayed friends with Miranda — besides Farmer Zac’s contestant Lily Tomkinson — but the bigger issue is with the network platforming her.

“She speaks her mind, but there’s a way that you can be… It’s her delivery,” the source said.

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“I don’t understand why they’re [Channel Seven] putting so much emphasis on a girl who’s trying to bring other girls down, when you’ve got all of these other beautiful girls who have so much to offer.”

Woman’s Day has reached out to Channel Seven for comment.

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