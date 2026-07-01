‘Huge ick’: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Jess Nathan slams show’s dramatic new format

Farmer Wants A Wife has never been shy about a bit of drama, but some of the show’s own alumni think this season might have gone one step too far.

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Controversy erupted after eliminated contestant Miranda Chopping posted a scathing recap video from home (in collaboration with the official Farmer Wants A Wife Instagram account), leaning hard into her “villain edit” as she took aim at the current cast – including saying she wished she was “back there just to put [Grace] in her place.”

The video has now sparked a debate about whether the show is straying from its wholesome roots into messier, more Married At First Sight-style territory.

Jess and Andrew weigh in

Jess Nathan, who found love with Farmer Andrew Guthrie on the show in 2021 and has since welcomed daughter Gracie with him, didn’t hold back in the comments, calling the video a “huge ick.”

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“Does not make me feel good about being involved with this production at all 🤮 sending love to those on this season and hope the trolls don’t get sucked in to content like this ❤️,” she wrote.

Andrew previously told Woman’s Day that he and Jess haven’t watched the show much since their time, saying they view it differently after having been through the process themselves.

“We haven’t really watched it,” he said. “I think you just watch all reality TV through a different lens. When you’re watching it now you’re sitting there going: ‘What actually happened here? How are they trying to portray this person?’ Because you’ve been there and experienced it. Just the editing.”

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

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Former ladies call out the “bullying”

Anna Wilson and Madi Simpson, who both appeared on previous seasons, also weighed in – and didn’t mince words.

“Really disappointing Farmer is platforming behaviour like this – so not the show for it,” Anna commented. “[Miranda’s] comments are so unkind to some of the girls, you should not be promoting bullying. P.s where is the farm work, show us that, and not this please.”

Madi echoed the sentiment: “Why are we promoting this sort of behaviour?? There’s a very big difference between being confident in yourself and belittling others to feel better about who you are as a person.”

The Bachelor star Holly Kingston joined the conversation too, sharing: “Love this show because of the success rate & because people want to see a genuine love story! It’s the only dating show remaining that has the most wonderful rep[utation] for not championing bullying & ‘villain’ behaviour. Keep it that way guys! X”

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(Credit: Seven & Nine)

Not everyone’s against it

On the flip side, Miranda has found herself a fan in a fellow reality TV alum.

MAFS star Gia Fleur – who Miranda has drawn comparisons to this season for her own “villain” antics – seemed thrilled with the direction things have taken.

“Teaaaa! You made the season 😌👏🏼,” Gia commented, only fuelling the theory that Farmer is borrowing a page from the MAFS playbook this year.

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Whether the backlash prompts any change in direction remains to be seen – but this season of Farmer Wants A Wife definitely has people talking.

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