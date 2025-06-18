Farmer Wants a Wife is set for a major shakeup next year with big changes coming to the format of the original series and the possibility of a reunion spin-off series.

A network insider has told Woman’s Day the big wigs at Channel 7 are looking into creating a spin-off series starring some of this season’s most successful love stories.

According to our source, producers were so impressed with how the returning couples fared when they came back for the finale episode that they’re currently looking for ways to bring them back for their own spin-off.

“These are the show’s true fairy tales,” says a network insider. “It’s nostalgic, heartwarming, and just what we all need.”

WHICH COUPLES WOULD STAR IN THE FARMER WANTS A WIFE SPIN-OFF?

If the show does go down this route, we could be seeing a lot more of Farmer Thomas and Clarette, Farmer Corey and Keeley, and Farmer Jack and Sarah, who are all reportedly still together months after filming wrapped.

Farmer Thomas, a 35-year-old wheat, barley, and lentil farmer from Kimba, South Australia, found love with Clarette. While the pair were still on the show, a spoiler was leaked revealing Clarette was now working as a school teacher near Kimba, SA.

Farmer Corey, a 24-year-old mixed crop farmer from Biloela, Queensland, declared his love for Keeley in the finale, and a giveaway that the couple may still be together is the fact that Corey’s sister follows Keeley on Instagram!

As for Farmer Jack, a 26-year-old dairy farmer from Tasmania, he chose Sarah at the end of the series. According to New Idea, Sarah has been living at least part time with Jack on the farm in Tasmania and has been spotted in town running errands. Yahoo Lifestyle also reported that Sarah’s name has been removed from her workplace website, which could hint that she’s made or is planning to make a more permanent move to Tassie.

If a spin-off does go ahead, it won’t be the first time the series has revisited some of the most popular couples’ love stories.

During the final episode of the 2025, viewers saw Farmer Will and Jess from the 2022 season get engaged, Farmer Brad and Clare from the 2023 season announce their second pregnancy, and Farmer David and Emily from the 2023 season tie the knot.

In 2024, the show also aired Farmer Andrew Guthrie and Jess Nathan‘s south coast wedding, after the couple met on the 2021 season.

And this isn’t the first time there have been rumours about a FWAW spin-off. In the past, fans have suggested Channel 7 should do a spin-off show featuring one of the women who didn’t win their farmer’s heart at the end of the season.

In 2024, when Dustin chose to a pursue a relationship with Sophie Trethowan instead of Anna Wilson, fans suggested Anna deserved her own spin-off.

“Hear me out, let’s get a spin-off where Country Town Wants a Midwife,” they wrote. “They bring her around to [agriculture] shows in small towns where they bring out their top crop of eligible bachelors, the CWA do their pitch, hospital staff show her a good time, and even real estate agents show her what her new home could look like.”

“We could extend the spin-off to a few fan favourites with useful professions or just make it the Anna show, since she’s all they need. Channel 7 — are you here and reading this?”

